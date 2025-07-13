The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided a significant update on Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal look to ‘complete a deal’.

The Gyokeres saga has become quite tiresome, and it seemed it would drag on until the end of this transfer window, though this may not be the case.

Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, hoped that his exit from Sporting Lisbon would be seamless as he had a gentleman’s agreement with club chiefs.

However, Sporting decided to go back on their word and have demanded a higher fee from the striker’s suitors, thus making negotiations more complicated.

Gyokeres is second in our ranking of this year’s top scorers in Europe, and Arsenal have made him their top transfer target.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker as they require a top-tier upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with Gyokeres preferred to Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal achieved a breakthrough with Gyokeres earlier this month, with the 27-year-old reportedly coming to terms on a lucrative five-year contract.

Since then, Arsenal have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon over the structure of the deal and fee, with Ornstein revealing a fresh update in a report for The Athletic on Sunday evening.

He claimed Arsenal are in the ‘process of completing a move for Gyokeres after taking the final steps in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon’ as they ‘made formal advances on deal terms over the weekend in a bid to secure the striker’.

It is also noted that ‘he would be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer window’ after Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard, while ‘the club have also agreed a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. The report adds: