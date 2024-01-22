Arsenal transfers: Romano gives verdict on ‘exciting’ striker signing as ‘tense situation’ is mooted

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered his verdict on Arsenal’s chances of signing Karim Benzema from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers this month as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled in front of goal this season. They have just eight goals in their 36 combined Premier League appearances this term.

Brentford standout Ivan Toney has consistently been mentioned as a potential signing but his valuation – which is believed to be at least £80m – has made a January transfer unlikely.

Instead, Benzema has emerged as a potential short-term option for Arsenal just a few months after he left Real Madrid for Al Ittihad.

This window has been dominated by players reportedly seeking an escape route from the Saudi Pro League and it was claimed last week that Benzema is ‘destined for an immediate exit’ amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Romano has now claimed that Arsenal signing Benzema is an “exciting idea” but the Premier League club are “not working on a deal” at the moment.

“We’re also having stories about Karim Benzema and Al Ittihad. In the next few days I will attempt to explain what’s really going on with the former Real Madrid man in Saudi, but for now, I wanted to address questions from numerous Arsenal fans about stories on a possible move to the Emirates Stadium,” Romano said via his Caught Offside column.

“Again, guys, I’m afraid that for now there is nothing ongoing between Benzema and Arsenal. If something changes in the next days, if Arsenal decide to bid and try to sign Benzema, I will let you know, but the reality today is that they are not working on this deal. I don’t like to sell dreams – I know it’s an exciting idea, but as of now Arsenal are not working on a deal for Benzema. If they open talks, I will let you know.

“In general, it’s one to watch in the next days because of the tense situation with Benzema and Al Ittihad, but for now there is nothing to report on a move to Arsenal. I’ll keep you updated.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Newcastle ‘forced to sell’ Liverpool, Arsenal targets, Mourinho’s next move



Romano has also pointed out that long-term Arsenal target Xavi Simons will have a “decision” to make in the summer.

“Arsenal have also recently been linked as suitors for Xavi Simons, who is having an excellent season on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain,” Romano added.

“My understanding is that Arsenal were following him last summer but now, there’s absolutely nothing new.

“PSG are very happy with his loan in Leipzig, and decision time will be in the summer – nothing is being decided in January for Xavi Simons.