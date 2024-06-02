Arsenal transfers: Smith Rowe becomes priority signing for London rivals, with imminent bid coming

Arsenal attacking-midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly the priority signing at Fulham this summer, and the Cottagers are ready to bid for him early on in the summer window.

Smith Rowe has been unfortunate with injuries of late, slowing what initially looked like a rapid rise to the top. Indeed, in the last two Premier League campaigns, he’s managed a combined total of just 25 games. In terms of minutes, he played just over 500 in those two seasons.

He has as such been usurped by new players, with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz both signing since he broke into the first team and taking the positions and minutes that could have been his.

His career trajectory initially looked very promising – Smith Rowe broke into Arsenal’s first team at a similar time to Bukayo Saka, and was directly involved in 12 Premier League goals in his first campaign; he’s since been forced to the fringes while Saka is the main man at the Emirates.

The chance for Smith Rowe to get his career back on track could soon be coming, but for a different London side than Arsenal. Indeed, reports suggest Fulham are going to prioritise the signing of the 23-year-old this summer.

Further to that, it’s said the Cottagers are planning to lodge a bid for Smith Rowe early on in the transfer window, which opens on June 14.

If he can keep up his fitness, the attacking-midfielder would be a great addition to a side that looks likely to lose Willian, who has been directly involved in 16 Premier League goals in the past two campaigns for Fulham.

A few reports of late have suggested that Arsenal could allow Smith Rowe to move onto pastures new. That he’s a homegrown player with two years left on his contract, he could still bring in a good price for the Gunners.

That would allow them to recruit and continue their push for the Premier League title.

While at full fitness and form, Smith Rowe should be in Arsenal’s side, there are question marks over how often that will happen, and the safe option could be to cash in and get a player who can more consistently help their challenge up at the top.

