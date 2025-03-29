Star Spanish midfielder ‘is on his way’ to Arsenal, with only one club threatening transfer

Martin Zubimendi is reportedly on his way to Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal look set to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with Spanish reporters suggesting he “is on his way” to the club and only one other side can stop the move.

Everything seems to be on track for Zubimendi to finally move to Arsenal. Over a year ago, they were closing in on the signing, before the midfielder himself said no.

But it has since been suggested that he is more open to the transfer, which would be the first move away from Sociedad in his career.

Now, reports in Spain have supported that he is almost certain to become a Gunner. Speaking on Marcador, journalist Oscar Ballado stated: “Zubimendi is on his way to Arsenal. There’s no need to dwell on it any further. Last year, Barcelona was the name of the move, this year, Real Madrid.”

Fellow journalist Yon Cuevza supported that, suggesting only one club could stop the move.

“They’re asking for €60million (£50.2m) and for it to be done quickly so he can say goodbye on the pitch. The idea is Arsenal, unless Real Madrid comes in strong to take him.”

Real have been linked with Zubimendi, but with Arsenal’s history in regards to the transfer, they seem to be best placed.

That supports recent reports from Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, who stated: “I’d say that the Zubimendi one is almost definitely going to happen to Arsenal. I just wonder when you look back now to the summer transfer window, Liverpool were all set to sign Martin Zubimendi, and then there was a late change of heart.

“It’s not been confirmed to anyone, but seeing now, a year later, he’s very, very likely to join Arsenal, was there a late intervention by Arsenal in the summer?

“You’d have to ask that question because he looked all set to go to Liverpool. It looked like it was a done deal. The deal was agreed. It was him who changed his mind in the last minute. And you just wonder whether Arsenal had come in and said, look, we can’t bring you in now, we desperately want you. Mikel Arteta knows him really well.

“And maybe he just thought, I’ll just bide my time for the time being. I actually want to go to Arsenal. Maybe he thought that.”

