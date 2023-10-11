Arsenal now ‘willing to go to the trenches’ v Man City as referee conspiracies abound

Arsenal are going head to head with Man City while elsewhere, there’s lots of talk of referees and conspiracies.

Send your mails to theeditor@football365.com.

Random reflections on Arsenal v City

Karma – Walker and company get their comeuppance for the shameful way they treated an ex-teammate in the league last time out. I never really had strong feelings against City until that day.

Overdue – Silva finally gets a yellow for what feels like, three games too late. And yet…

Travesty – Kovacic becomes the latest City inheritor of the lucky mantle. Hate that. It’s not luck, it’s either wilful blindness or incompetence.

Grit – finally we look like a match for City. They weren’t at their best but hey, neither were Arsenal. Finally we were willing to go to the trenches against them, like we did at St James Park last season.

Validation – City is still the team to beat but we’re in the conversation. Let’s see how other pretenders do against them.

Excited – to see what this team can do. And I think Raya is an upgrade that has shown glimpses of that.

Tired (no more) Gooner

What we are doing to our footballers…

I completely agree with Will’s article on player injuries.

But as a fitness professional I feel like I have another unique insight on this topic – and that is competitive sport is not healthy……there I said it! It’s actually one of the furthest things from health and vitality.

Competitive sport is physical sacrifice. The human body is not built to be thrashed daily and most professionals are doing this from the age of 4 to 35. And only the most resilient ones actually make it beyond 18 years old.

You can’t tell me there were not better players than Jordan Henderson in his age bracket growing up, but a combination of an iron mind AND being genetically gifted would have allowed him to stand up to the rigours of professional football while others are tossed to the wayside when they can’t manage to hack daily training and playing games every three days.

Unfortunately, sponsors, TV deals and brands do not care what the future holds for the health of ex-players mentally or physically. But let me tell you, for the majority it involves surgeries, metabolic dysfunction, early cognitive decline and a reliance on medical intervention and bio-hacking to function well. This is the ugly truth. It’s a good thing they’re paid well.

Andy

Long live VAR

Just my two cents (or kobo, as I’m Nigerian) on the VAR debate. John Nicholson hates VAR and has made that abundantly clear. He hates it, among other reasons, because it’s not perfect.

That’s the problem, it can’t be because football will always have subjective decisions. However it gives the referees a chance to confirm that the decisions they’ve made are correct. Getting rid of it would be like advocating for the abolishment of the criminal justice system and just allowing crime to go on because you can’t put every murderer in jail. You can’t put every criminal in jail but you can put as many of them as possible right where they belong. The operators of the system just have to get better at catching the errors/criminals.

Long live VAR (and the criminal justice system)

Iyanu, Lagos

Webb of deceit

Howard Webb’s framing of the Luis Diaz disallowed goal is debatable to say the least. He assumes the goal has not been scored and VAR could not then intervene. Another way of framing this is that VAR agreed it was a goal, VAR exercised its legitimate discretion to analyse if it was in fact a goal. It then sought to extend its powers to then cancel an awarded goal. And this annulling of a factual goal known to them as a goal was outside its legitimate powers to decide.

VAR has no jurisdiction to cancel a factual, known goal, while it actively intervened to do exactly this. In legal parlance, it acted ultra vires, it exceeded its area of power to decide. It is not a normal mistake within a domain where VAR has power to make decisions and even poor judgments. This distinguishes this from VARs other kinds of error in other matches. This entry of VAR into a domain where it invented an arbitrary discretion for itself is unprecedented and makes the game illegitimate and requiring a replay – and in doing so does not open the floodgates for other matches, as it is a completely different category of error.

Paul, Dublin

Reffing hell

Great email from Funstar Andy – wholeheartedly agree. I regularly step up to ref for my son’s team and in the main I enjoy it. You can always tell which games are going to have the attitude though and it does, as Andy says, stem from the manager/coach. Their attitude prevails and infects the players and, unbelievably, the parents.

Last year I refereed a game between the ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams of the same club. The ‘A’ team was admittedly really good and won 5-0 but they seemed put out by the fact that they only scored 5. Every decision I made was greeted with ‘it wasn’t’ and ‘that’s wrong’ from the opposite manager and their parents, all I could hear from the sideline were snidey remarks to the point that I walked over to one the parents and said my piece. I was doing it as a favour, I am not a premiership ref etc etc and If he’d like a go I could happily walk off. To which they all went ‘ooooh’ as if I was having a hissy fit (which I was!) I carried on, they were much quieter. My son was there so I made a point of talking to the bloke after the game and he apologised and said he thought I was being paid – as if that makes it okay!

The ‘A’ teams manager then tried to poach one of our ‘better’ players, to which the club secretary objected so what did he do? He took his whole team out of the club and joined the ‘more success-focused’ club in town. Sums it up really.

I still ref, I actually think I’m quite good, and I love being part of the game. I find the more you chat to the players the easier things are. I did, however, write in in the aftermath of the Spurs – Liv debacle. If referees did not just block everything out and were a bit less defensive all the time it would make a big difference. Also, fishy or not, going to the UAE for a cosy payday two days before a UAE funded teams rivals (I’d include Spurs in that) play each other does not help their outlook with anyone.

Look at how rugby referees manage a game, they are a part of it, commanding authority but treating players with respect, which they get in return. And if they don’t, they have the confidence to deal with it in a mature way – in football they just sort of run away with their fingers in their ears.

Kloppo has definitely learnt from his awful outbursts last season, I think he reacted to the Spurs game in a considers and thoughtful way. He’d like a replay but accepts he won’t get one but he didn’t rant about it. Hopefully more relaxed managers will reflect on the game as a whole, nip it in the bud.

Tom, somewhere else

Conspiracy Corner

Can you imagine the uproar if a Premier League referee flew to the USA to do some consultancy work with Josh Kroenke at KSE? Can you envision the newspaper headlines if a Premier League referee was personally invited to Boston to watch a Red Sox game at Fenway as the personal guest of John Henry? Do you think there would be concern if Howard Webb was caught having dinner at the Connaught with Daniel Levy? You get my point.

This whole refereeing, bias, corruption, incompetence issue just isn’t going away no matter how many dismissive articles there are, no matter how many times people equate a suspicious mind with a stupid one.

The buzzword right now is “optics”. I don’t think too many people are seriously suggesting there is definitely corruption, or even something a little sinister, but the optics are very very poor right now. For however baseless and incorrect this next statement might be, if a referee is flown out first class to the Gulf, is paid handsomely by the owners of a Premier League club, or clubs, to referee in that Gulf league, and is then flown home to referee a Premier League match or two in which the main rivals of the Golf owner’s clubs are playing, and in both matches are given some questionable decisions… well the optics aren’t good are they?

Last week, when I first heard about the Diaz call, I immediately thought corruption. I heard the audio and now I don’t think that THAT decision was corrupt. I also agree that referees are capable of shocking incompetency, and frequently. However… if something ever came out that there were some corrupt decisions in the Premier League then I wouldn’t be surprised. Optics.

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

…So, the recent conspiracy talk has brought to mind one of the things that cause these sorts of conspiracies. Bubbles. Small in-groups who all broadly agree on everything, operating with special information (right or wrong) that leads them to consider the things they know as obviously true and anyone thinking different as being crazy or nefarious. You get this for things like lizard aliens as well as just people who thought it was normal for 20-something year old men to obsess with My Little Pony.

And, I suspect, you also get that for people in the football commentariat. Because it’s been a fairly universal response to any question of refereeing bias that the people suggesting it must be loons. Unable to see the faults in their football sides and so blaming it on a shadowy cabal of bald Yorkshiremen*, or something like that. Any arguments are dismissed instantly with a laugh and a lack of engagement.

Except this ignores the fact that refereeing bodies in this sport and others have been found guilty of deliberate match fixing. Both in the black and white past and the present day. Court cases are ongoing right now. So it’s possible. Still, possible doesn’t mean it’s happening. And I prefer to use hanlon’s razor most of the time. Incompetence > malice.

Which brings to the real reason I find the instant dismissal of bias so weird, because the refereeing bodies show their acceptance of the existence of it through their actions.

There are no London refs*. Haven’t been for f**king ages. The reason is simple: they don’t believe both that someone born in London could be unbiased because they must support one of the major local teams, and that they couldn’t be trusted to be neutral. Whereas all the boys from Lancs, Yorkshire and Merseyside are fine (though, notably, they didn’t trust Dean to ref Everton or Liverpool). They only ever support wee little Chester or Altrincham. They’re safe. Which is ludicrous. It takes me about as long to get my local team in London as it does to go to Manchester from Huddersfield. Never mind the local big side.

Now, whether that argument stands up or not doesn’t matter (for me it doesn’t, and there’s a pile of data to support the rickityness of it). They are explicitly accepting that their refs are inherently and unconsciously biased. And if that’s the official position, then why couldn’t other biases exist? (Again, piles of data out there guys.)

And yet the football writers, podcasters and broadcasters laugh at the idea. Not the football players or managers though, they’re spitting feathers about it. Just the people whose job is based on the general public being invested in this game, spending their money and attention all year long.

But hey, it’s always hard to tell when you’re in a bubble. Not your fault. But maybe it might be time to consider why you never engage with idea.

Andrew M, Streatham

Joint first?

I must say I got great enjoyment out of Andrew (Barnet) saying Arsenal were “joint first”.

Strikes me as the kind of man who still uses fractions when telling people his age ” hi I’m Andrew and I’m 38 and three quarters”

Football fans are weird and it’s glorious.

Hammer McHammerface