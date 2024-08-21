Gabriel Jesus wasn't at his best last season.

Ian Wright believes three Arsenal players need to “bring more” in a “big season for them” if the Gunners are to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second in consecutive campaigns and are looking to go one step further and stop City from winning five top flight titles on the bounce.

Arsenal have made just one signing so far this summer with Riccardo Calafiori joining in a £42m deal from Bologna, though reports suggest they are also getting close to landing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

But Wright believes three stars who underperformed last term can make a big difference if they “bring more” in the current campaign.

“Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more,” Wright said on his podcast.

“They both had half-decent seasons, they’ve got to have more goals in them than what we saw last season. I think it’s a big season for them.”

Wright also “prays” academy graduate Reiss Nelson needs to “produce” if and when he’s given an opportunity by Arteta, after he made just one Premier League start in 2023/2024.

“For me, Reiss Nelson has a massive season coming up,” the 60-year-old added.

“We saw Saka come off the other day and Reiss Nelson needs to step into that and deliver.

“He’s been around the squad and the manager for long enough now. He needs to produce the performances.

“Our bench is going to be very important. If Reiss goes another season where he’s just in the wings, I don’t understand what that’s going to do for him and his career.

“This is a massive season for him and I really pray he can kick in and do something.”

Arsenal got off to a winning start against Wolves on Matchday 1 with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka goals securing victory.

But Wright was critical of Martinelli after the game, claiming the Brazilian’s performance illustrated his desperation to prove himself.

Wright was frustrated with Martinelli after one particular moment in the first half when his decision-making cost Arsenal.

The winger got in behind the Wolves defence but decided to shoot from a tight angle instead of passing to Declan Rice, who was in space in the box.

“This one here is a bit disappointing for me because he [Martinelli] has got the opportunity to cut back to Declan Rice,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

“Just lay that into Declan, go 2-0 up and go in at half-time. I know that he’s desperate to do well because he has got Trossard on the bench. He had a poor season last year, Martinelli.

“But he’s trying to impress upon the manager, but give that back to Declan Rice, 2-0, and then you probably get your goal in the second half.”