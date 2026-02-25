Arsenal trio warned they could ‘be gone’ in the summer as ‘unbelievable’ star named as replacement

Three Arsenal players have been warned that a few stars “will be gone” from the club at the end of this season and they could be replaced by Max Dowman.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is blessed with having one of the most complete squads in Europe, with around £250m spent in last summer’s transfer window to land their priority targets.

This business ensures the Gunners have quality options in every position, though club chiefs could be forced to make difficult decisions regarding potential exits to balance the books in the coming months.

Captain Martin Odegaard is among those linked with an exit as his performances have dipped this season, while Eberechi Eze joined the club in the summer to provide competition.

Arsenal also have Ethan Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Ligue Un outfit Marseille, and Dowman, who has been out of action since November with an ankle injury, in the background.

Nwaneri had a breakout season in 2025/26, but 16-year-old Dowman has also impressed in the first team and perhaps has a greater ceiling.

And former Arsenal player Perry Groves has warned Odegaard, Eze and Nwaneri that Dowman could end up taking their place.

“The thing is, though, you won’t have to fit them all [Arsenal’s array of attacking midfield options] in,” Groves told talkSPORT.

“Because there will be a few that will be gone at the end of the season.

“The squad is that strong, and there will be new faces that come in, so there will be a few that will be surplus to requirements.”

Groves continued: “They all want to go and play. Like you mentioned, Nwaneri, if you’re talking about the inside where he wants to play…

“You’ve got Eze, Odegaard, then Max Dowman who is unbelievable, trust me.

“So then Nwaneri quite rightly will be thinking, ‘I want to go and play’.”

Odegaard is reportedly targeting a surprise move to Manchester United, with pundit Steve Nicol explaining why an exit could be the best course of action for the centre-midfielder.

“Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal,” Nicol told ESPN.

“If you’re Odegaard, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy. All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there’s question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

