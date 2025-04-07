Arsenal ‘working on’ triple transfer in ‘blockbuster £200m spree’ as Berta settles in

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is looking to spend around £200m on the club’s ‘dream scenario’ in the transfer market, according to reports.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday as they gained one point on Liverpool, who lost to Fulham 3-2 on Sunday, in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal are now 11 points behind the Reds with only seven matches remaining and it will take a huge collapse from Arne Slot’s men to allow the Gunners back in.

After announcing the hiring of Berta earlier this month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that Gunners fans should be prepared for a “big summer” in the transfer market.

Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arteta added on Berta: “I think Andrea is a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people.

“Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

“But it’s a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Arsenal: Keown baffled Darren England ‘didn’t even see’ goalkeeper obstruction as Lewis-Kelly criticised

👉 ‘I think it’s wrong’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Gunners star after Everton draw

👉 Carragher claims Arsenal ‘mess’ led to Lewis-Skelly foul as pundit gives penalty verdict

And The Sun claims that Arsenal are ‘working on a dream scenario’ this summer in which they complete the signings of ‘Viktor Gyokeres AND Nico Williams in a blockbuster £200million summer spree’.

The Gunners are already ‘confident’ of landing top midfield target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but Berta is ‘doing the sums to see if they can also afford an elite centre-forward AND a game-changing winger’.

The new Arsenal sporting director ‘knows he will have to generate significant income by selling players in order to raise the cash’ to complete the double deal but the Gunners hierarchy are ‘determined to do all they can to give boss Mikel Arteta the superstar signings he needs to win the Premier League title’.

A new striker is classed as more of a priority for Arsenal than a winger and ‘would pass on wideman Williams’ if they ‘could go all in on proven Prem scorer Alexander Isak, valued by Newcastle at more than £100m’.

However, a deal for Sporting CP’s Gyokeres or other cheaper options such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, could ‘free up money for Williams’.

READ NEXT: Fulham fly four places up Premier League prize money table after shock Liverpool win