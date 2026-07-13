Turkish side Besiktas are ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms with Arsenal and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Mikel Arteta ended their run of 22 years without a title.

Arsenal will now be looking to build on that success over the summer as they look to make small changes to their squad in order to take them to the next level.

The left-hand side of their attack came in for some criticism last term with pundits and former players insisting Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli should be contributing more goals and assists.

There have been rumours for a couple of months that one or both could be sold this summer and it now seems like Trossard will be sold.

Fabrizio Romano told his his YouTube channel overnight: “I told you over the week that Besiktas will travel with their management, will travel with their directors to meet with Leandro Trossard and his agent and present the project.

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“Besiktas have an agreement done with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard. €18m plus €2m in add-ons, so a package of €20m for Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

“Then now Besiktas need the final green light from the player. The meeting in the USA was very positive. In terms of financials, Besiktas are offering what they want from player side.

“So, the contract terms, the salary, everything is ready. Three-year contract with one-year options.

“What’s needed now the final yes from the player who has to talk with his family, who has to talk with people close to him.

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“Leaving London and going to Turkey is a big decision to do, and now Leandro Trossard waiting to give his final green light to the move.

“Besiktas are waiting. They believe the ‘Here we go’ is coming soon.”

And The Athletic insist that Trossard is ‘close to agreeing personal terms with Besiktas before completing a potential transfer from Arsenal’ after a €20m fee was agreed between the Gunners and the Turkish side.

As the final touches to the transfer are prepared, The Athletic adds that a ‘move could be completed this week’ as Trossard swaps the Premier League for the Super Lig.

Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Kyran Thompson deal

Another deal being agreed this week is Newcastle United’s move for Kyran Thompson with Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal for the Arsenal youngster.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree deal to sign England U17 winger Kyran Thompson from Arsenal Academy, here we go! Thompson has agreed to join #NUFC among five proposals, leaving Arsenal as free agent. Deal in place and new talent for Newcastle.’

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