Arsenal star could leave on one condition as new contract ‘remains unsigned’

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard could leave the Gunners in the summer transfer window as a new contract ‘remains unsigned’, according to reports.

The north London club have made a fast start to the summer transfer window with six signings already through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all signing for Arsenal this summer.

Now the Gunners are turning their attention to outgoings with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, and Karl Hein all potential departees this summer.

Trossard could be another player who is allowed to leave this summer with The Athletic claiming that if Arsenal can sign a wide attacker then the Gunners ‘may be willing to listen to offers’ for the Belgium international or Gabriel Martinelli.

The Athletic adds: ‘In Trossard’s case, Arsenal had been in talks about a contract renegotiation. This would have seen the Belgian pick up an improved salary, without extending his deal beyond its current expiry date of 2027.

‘At the moment, that contract remains unsigned, as Trossard and his new representatives wait to see what opportunities the market brings. The difficulty comes if the interest arrives too late. In September 2024, Arsenal fielded a late enquiry for Trossard from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, but the offer came too late for Arsenal to source a replacement, so it was rejected.’

Charles Watts, who has covered Arsenal for years, reckons Trossard’s sale would be “an acceptable sacrifice” in order to bring in Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

Watts told Sports Mole: “I think there’s space in the squad for it, especially in [Eberechi] Eze because I just think he’s just different to Ethan. I don’t see Eze blocking Ethan’s pathway. I see both players playing on different sides of the pitches, so there is absolutely a need for it.

“I look at that left eight position especially. It’s not that creative, the options they’ve got there. Declan Rice, brilliant player. Not the most creative player, turning more and more into a box crashing midfielder, which is great, scoring lots of goals. But creativity wise, aside from set pieces, not brilliant. Same goes for Mikel Merino. But a real mercurial playmaker type player to have as an option in that position, Arsenal just don’t have that.

“So they can’t really change games or there’s not really any sort of unpredictability there. It might take a sale – it might be that Leandro Trossard has to go to for that to happen, which as much as I don’t really want Trossard to go, if it’s a case of Trossard has to go for Eze to come in, then that’s an acceptable sacrifice.”

Watts added: “I wouldn’t let him go unless it was absolutely guaranteed that someone else was coming in. He’s been a brilliant signing, the availability is so good with him, as he showed last season when everyone else around him was dropping like flies. Leo was the one constant.

“I wouldn’t want to force him out the door at all. I still think he’s got loads to offer. He’s versatile, he scores goals, he sets goals up. But if it meant you could get Eze, I think it’s an acceptable sacrifice, especially with Madueke coming in who is going to be considered quite a lot as a left-sided option.

“You’ve then got Eze if he comes in, Martinelli, Madueke. You’ve got left-sided options there, even if Trossard goes. I wouldn’t be celebrating it by any means, because I think Arsenal would be losing a very, very good player. But I think what it would do to the squad, how it would change things, it would be an acceptable departure.”