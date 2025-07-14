Arsenal star tells Arteta he ‘wants to leave’ with unpopular signing spelling ‘the end’

Leandro Trossard has indicated to Arsenal that he wants to leave this summer after the club’s transfer flurry in recent days, according to reports.

The Gunners are on the verge of signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea after agreeing a £55m fee with the Blues as the winger was given permission to undergo a medical over the weekend.

Over 5000 people have signed a #NOTOMADUEKE petition as a protest at the north London club being interested in another Chelsea player.

The petition reads: ‘Arsenal fans deserve better, we are so close to success and instead of capitalising on the squad we have it seems we are moving 2 steps back just like the 3 previous transfer windows.

‘We can surely do better than Madueke & Gyokeres show some ambition repay the fans the same way we’ve backed the club for the past 2 decades.’

And TBR Football claim that Trossard has now decided he ‘wants to leave’ Arsenal this summer in search of regular football and the Belgium international ‘could have actually left Arsenal in January, but he chose to shun Saudi Pro League interest at the time’.

Bayern Munich ‘have joined the hunt’ to sign Trossard with Italian sides and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce ‘keeping a close eye on the situation’ at Arsenal.

Trossard ‘has now indicated to Arsenal that he’s keen to look at options to leave the club this summer’ and the Gunners ‘are ready to balance their squad after a flurry of incoming signings.’

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have already signed, while Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera are all set to join this week.

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson reckons Madueke’s imminent arrival “means the end” for Trossard playing on the left-hand side.

Robson told ESPN FC: “He is inconsistent, but I have seen him have some great games.

“He’s going to be a challenge for (Gabriel) Martinelli, I would imagine, to start with. I think he prefers to play on the right-hand side, but I think with (Bukayo) Saka in the side most weeks, it’s going to be out on the left-hand side that he is going to play.

“I think it probably means the end, really, for Trossard playing on the left-hand side. It’s going to be Martinelli or Madueke.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara doesn’t understand why some Arsenal fans are so upset at the signing of Madueke from Chelsea.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Noni Madueke would be a great signing for Arsenal. I don’t know why Arsenal fans aren’t enthusiastic towards the prospect of signing him. Arsenal are going to be playing in four major competitions and it was obvious they were short of reinforcements when Bukayo Saka was injured last season.

“Madueke had a brilliant start to the season for Chelsea and is adaptable; he played some minutes at left-back. He can run with the ball and has a bit of arrogance about him, which I like.

“I don’t understand Arsenal fans when they suggest Madueke wouldn’t improve the team. Madueke would significantly improve the squad; he’s better than Leandro Trossard and if Saka gets injured, he’s a great replacement.

“Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent and Madueke would provide competition for a place on the left side – he could even surpass Martinelli if he was given a run of opportunities. I think he’d be a great signing – if I was Chelsea, I wouldn’t be letting him leave!”