According to reports, Arsenal are well-placed to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, whose ‘head has been turned’.

The Gunners need to make several key signings during this summer’s transfer window, with it widely reported that their priority is to sign a striker.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are understood to be their main options, but work is also being done on signings in other positions.

Arsenal are yet to complete a summer signing, but it has been indicated that they have deals in place for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

Their respective moves are likely to be announced in the coming days, while they remain in the market for a new winger.

Arsenal are set to miss out on Nico Williams as he’s favouring a move to Barcelona, but there are other tempting options available. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes has reportedly been deemed their ‘dream’ target, but they are also interested in Eze.

26-year-old Eze is understood to have a £68m release clause in his contract and he deserves a move to a Big Six club after grabbing 14 goals and eleven assists for Palace during the 2024/25 campaign.

Reports have suggested that Spurs are keen to make Eze their ‘statement signing’ this summer, but Arsenal are known to be ‘considering a hijack’.

Now, GiveMeSport claim Eze’s head has been turned as a result of being aware there could be a better option on the table for him this summer’ after Arsenal made ‘first contact’ to challenge Spurs for his signature.

The report adds:

‘The Gunners have opted to step up their interest in Eze after their interest in Real Madrid star Rodrygo stalled owing to his participation at the Club World Cup. ‘Rodrygo is believed to be frustrated at a lack of opportunities in his preferred left-wing role at Real Madrid, but the arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso has made him wait to see if anything changes. His situation goes hand-in-hand with how Arteta and co will approach the Eze deal from here, but they have now made their opening move to gather information.’

Football Transfers, meanwhile, claim Arsenal are ‘mulling over’ a move for Eze after ‘making a decision’ on Rodrygo.