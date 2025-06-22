Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘turned to’ a shock raid on Premier League rivals Chelsea after missing out on a player to FC Barcelona.

This summer is vital for the Gunners as they need to make a few statement signings after suffering a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

Despite this, Arsenal have made endured a difficult start to this window as they are yet to make a signing, while Premier League champions Liverpool are already closing in on their fourth addition.

Arsenal’s overwhelming priority is to sign a new striker, but they have reportedly encounted a problem which could ‘force’ a U-turn on their preferred target.

They are also looking to strengthen in wide areas as they need a quality upgrade/worthy competitor for Gabriel Martinelli, with Bukayo Saka carrying the attacking load in the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with several potential options, with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams a long-term target for the Premier League giants.

The Gunners have faced competition from Barcelona for the Spain international, with recent reports indicating he’s going to join the La Liga champions as an ‘agreement’ has been reached.

This leaves Arsenal scouring the market for alternatives and a report from Caught Offside claims they have decided to ‘turn to’ Chelsea star Noni Madueke.

The England international is a ‘target for several top European clubs’, with AC Milan, Napoli ande Newcastle United alos mooted as possible destinations.

Arsenal are said to have ‘ramped up their interest’ and are ‘considering a move’ after being dealt a ‘major blow’ with Williams.

Chelsea are said to be ‘open’ to letting Madueke leave this summer and have set an ‘acceptable’ asking price. The report adds:

‘Madueke has become a serious candidate under consideration by the North London club’s recruitment team. While Chelsea have not formally listed Madueke for sale, internal sources indicate that the winger is not viewed as a key figure in the long-term project under new manager Enzo Maresca. ‘The club is open to considering offers, and while they have initially set a price tag of €60–65 million, it is believed they would be willing to accept a fee closer to €50 million.’

Arsenal have also looked to sign a midfielder and have ‘wrapped up’ a move for Martin Zubimendi.

Despite this, a report from The Mirror claims the Gunners ‘could make a shock move’ for Brentford stat Christian Norgaard to ‘replace’ Thomas Partey, who is expected to leave the Emirates once his contract expires on June 30.