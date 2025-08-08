Arsenal have reportedly ‘turned down’ Chelsea as the potential signing of a forward is now being pursued by two other Premier League rivals.

Arsenal have spent a lot of the summer looking for the perfect striker. For a while, they seemed undecided between Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

In the end, they opted for the former, while the latter is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

But despite signing Gyokeres, and adding him to a forward corps which now includes new signing Noni Madueke, as well as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, Arsenal have been given the chance of signing another Premier League forward.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners were among the clubs offered the chance to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, who looks likely to exit Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, they ‘turned the player down’ and focussed solely on Gyokeres for their striker position.

Chelsea were said to value Jackson at £80million, but since dropped their demands closer to £60million. But they spent a fee in that region for Gyokeres and now seemingly don’t care for adding another striker to the side.

It’s believed Aston Villa – who have just signed Evann Guessand – are one of the clubs most interested in landing Jackson, while Newcastle are also firmly in the mix.

At Villa, it’s believed player sales may have to be made if Jackson is to be signed.

That would seemingly put Newcastle in the box seat, and a striker signing is desperately needed if Alexander Isak is sold, with former target Hugo Ekitike moving to Liverpool and Sesko verging on United.

But it’s not plain sailing for the Magpies’ pursuit of the Chelsea man, as a report has suggested that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in Jackson, having made enquiries about him.

It is believed that Jackson wants to move to Newcastle, but they retain interest in other strikers, which could throw the potential signing further into the air.

A report has suggested that Newcastle will sign Yoane Wissa if they want to, and the move will progress quickly, with ‘immediate’ movement to be made once talks have started.

The Brentford striker, too, is said to be eager on a move to St James’ Park, so after rejections from a few forwards this summer, the Magpies might finally be well placed to land one, but whether that’s Wissa or Jackson remains to be seen.

Had Arsenal not rejected Jackson, half of Newcastle’s options would be gone.

