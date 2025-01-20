According to reports, Arsenal have ‘turned to’ a ‘sensational late’ transfer as they look to add a new striker to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal‘s Premier League title hopes were dealt a further blow over the weekend as the gap between themselves and Liverpool increased.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season as they are sorely lacking a top-tier striker.

Most of Arsenal’s forwards have underperformed this season as they have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces.

Arteta is also lacking options as Gabriel Jesus’ injury leaves the head coach with out-of-form Kai Havertz as his only striker option.

Arsenal could have done with signing a striker in the summer, but they did not sign a new forward after they missed out on top target Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig star extended his contract in the summer, but it’s reported that he could leave before next season.

It was initially assumed that a transfer would be delayed until the summer, but Arteta is reportedly plotting a U-turn and is ‘ready to bring forward his plans’.

Sesko is likely to remain on Arsenal’s agenda, but a report from Football Insider claims they have ‘turned their attention’ to a ‘sensational late deal’ for Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe but was made surplus to requirements at Napoli in the summer after butting heads with their hierarchy over a transfer.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be leading the race to sign Osimhen, but he joined Galatasaray on loan as a temporary solution after the two European giants failed to complete a deal.

The report adds:

‘The Gunners are exploring the market for a late-window striker signing after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury for the rest of the season. ‘Sources have said that Arsenal are exploring a deal for Osimhen, who is on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, and have made contact over what would be a sensational late-deal. ‘The Premier League club’s interest is only at the early stages and it is not known if a transfer for the prolific forward will be possible in the next fortnight.’

A report in Italy claims Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram is another option for Arsenal. The Frenchman has shone for the Serie A giants this season, grabbing 14 goals and six assists in his 26 appearances.

Inter Milan are able to demand a huge fee for Thuram as he’s under contract until 2028, but the report says Arsenal are ‘ready to do something crazy’ to secure this January signing as he is their ‘big dream’ target.