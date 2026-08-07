Arsenal turn to Barcelona star after Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola reject Gunners

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a move for FC Barcelona star Ferran Torres after missing out on Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to become Arsenal‘s fourth summer signing after landing Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

But the Gunners’ attempts to bring in a new top-level forward are proving more difficult.

The north London side missed out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers earlier this summer, and they have also failed in their attempts to land Barcola and Vinicius Junior.

It has been reported that Arsenal could challenge Liverpool in the race to land Barcola, but the PSG star has reportedly decided that he favours a move to Anfield.

Arsenal have also been trying to pull off the stunning signing of Vinicius Junior, and for a while, this move actually looked plausible.

However, Arsenal have been left disappointed, with Sky Sports reporting that the world-class winger has penned a new deal with Real Madrid after the Spanish giants made an improved contract offer.

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The report explains:

‘The Brazil star had entered the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, and Arsenal were monitoring his talks over an extension in case they failed to reach an agreement. ‘However, Vinicius has now committed his future to Real Madrid until 2032 in a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing an elite left winger this summer.’

Arsenal eye Ferran Torres

This means Arsenal are back to the drawing board as they look for an alternative forward signing, and Caught Offside and journalist Mark Brus are reporting that they have turned to Barcelona star Torres as a ‘Plan B’.

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In recent weeks, Torres has looked set to join Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, but the report notes that a deal is not yet finalised and that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ the signing.

However, Brus acknowledges that he is receiving mixed information about Arsenal’s interest, so this story should be taken with a pinch of salt at the moment.

Brus explained: ‘From others, I must admit to getting slightly mixed messages. Two separate sources told me that Arsenal have reached out to Torres’ representatives as well to ask to be kept informed on his movement this summer.

‘Others, however, say it’s more the case that Arsenal have internally discussed the former Manchester City forward and are keeping an eye on his situation from afar. These sources also mentioned interest from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham, so the specific link with Arsenal isn’t as strong.’

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