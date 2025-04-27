Arsenal are now looking at alternative options for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia amid fears of Man Utd hijacking a deal, according to reports.

The Gunners allowed Aaron Ramsdale to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer with David Raya making his loan deal from Brentford permanent.

Neto also joined on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth to boost their competition in the goalkeeping department but there is little sign that Arsenal will look to complete a permanent transfer for the Brazilian this summer.

That means Arsenal are now looking for a new back-up goalkeeper with rumours going around for ages that Espanyol’s Garcia is their top target.

Garcia has only conceded 41 goals in 32 matches this season and the former Spain Under-21 international has caught the eye again with a number of brilliant saves.

But Arsenal’s potential move for the Spaniard could be complicated by interest from Premier League rivals Man Utd with the Red Devils looking to make Garcia their number one.

And TBR Football have now revealed that Garcia ‘will be offered first-team chances in Italy, Germany and in England this summer’ and Arsenal – who still ‘want’ the Spaniard – admit ‘mounting interest in the goalkeeper is going to make a deal very tough’.

The report adds:

‘Ultimately, Garcia’s decision will be key, but it’s clear why a route to a guaranteed first-team spot could be tempting, as opposed to being Raya’s understudy. ‘To that end, TBR can confirm that United are keeping checks on Garcia, as are Bournemouth on the south coast. ‘Onana’s struggles at Old Trafford have been well-documented over the past few months and in terms of Bournemouth’s situation — Kepa Arrizabalaga is only on loan from Chelsea.

‘Garcia has a £25m release clause in his contract, one that could present excellent value for all of the sides interested. ‘In lieu of Garcia possibly being unavailable, Arsenal are doing work on other options to come in as Raya’s new competition this summer. ‘Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carl Rushworth could be an option for Arsenal, a homegrown 23-year-old who has proved his quality on loan in the Football League. ‘In addition, the Gunners are interested in Yahia Fofana at Angers in Ligue 1 — but he could be in a similar situation to Garcia.’

David Raya will no doubt continue to be the number one goalkeeper for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta next season but the Gunners stopper came in for some stick from ex-Liverpool and Man Utd striker Michael Owen recently.

William Saliba made his second mistake leading to a goal in a week when he gave the ball away to Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta on Wednesday night but Owen thought Raya was partly at fault too.

Owen said: “Everybody knows Raya takes big angles. But once the angle is a closed one, once Saliba is about to go wide to Timber, or potentially (back inside), Raya should be sprinting back to make his new angle just in case he comes back.

“He [Raya] was never, ever going to be in the game, and I feel sorry for Saliba because all he does is make one mistake in many ways. If I was Saliba, there I would be going into the dressing room screaming at Raya, screaming at him. Okay, make an angle, that’s fine, help me out sometimes, but if you’re in doubt, just get in a position where I can always pass to you. When I’m in trouble, at least I can go safe.”