Arsenal turn to Premier League pair as Berta ‘actively searches’ for Havertz replacement

Arsenal are interested in two Premier League strikers as sporting director Andrea Berta ‘actively searches’ for a replacement for Kai Havertz.

Havertz has been a key player for Arsenal in recent years, but having been unavailable for most of last season’s run-in as he suffered a hamstring tear, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that the former Chelsea star is now ‘set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury’.

He added:

‘The 26-year-old Germany international was not part of an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday morning. ‘Assessments are at an early stage so the prognosis and duration of any lay-off is unclear. Arsenal are, however, actively exploring the transfer market to potentially reinforce their attack and cover the absence of Havertz.’

And according to our friends at TEAMtalk, ‘two options have now emerged for the Gunners’ as ‘Berta actively searches for a replacement for Havertz’.

Nicolas Jackson is ‘one of the options being considered’, with Chelsea willing to sell the Senegal international for £60m and Jackson himself wanting out having fallen behind summer signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the Stamford Bridge pecking order.

Newcastle are also thought to be interested in Jackson as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, and TEAMtalk claim Arsenal also ‘have an eye on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins’.

The Gunners had a bid turned down for Watkins in the winter window and he remained on their shortlist earlier this summer before they plumped for Viktor Gyokeres.

The report adds:

‘Villa value Watkins at £60m (€69.4m, $80.9m), but TEAMtalk understands that signing the England international is going to be a lot harder than getting Jackson for Arsenal. ‘The Villans do not want to sell Watkins, but Arsenal have not ruled out making a late play for the 29-year-old.’

The Athletic’s Arsenal expert James McNicholas has explained why Havertz’s injury means they could be “back where they started” before landing Gyokeres.

‘Despite the signing of Gyokeres, Havertz has remained a big part of Arteta’s plans. He missed much of the second half of last season after undergoing hamstring surgery, and the decision to sign Gyokeres was made partly to ensure Arsenal would have sufficient depth and quality in the centre-forward position. If Havertz is out for a prolonged period again, it arguably puts them back where they started,’ McNicholas explained.

‘It’s now utterly essential that Gyokeres stays fit, and makes a swift adaptation to life in the Premier League. Currently, Merino and Trossard would be the Sweden international’s immediate back-ups.

‘The prognosis for Havertz may also have an impact on Arsenal’s plans in the remainder of the transfer window. If Havertz has to undergo surgery, or faces several months on the sidelines, they may have to consider re-entering the market to strengthen their attack.’