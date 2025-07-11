Arsenal turn to potential free transfer with Viktor Gyokeres deal to ‘collapse imminently’

Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal will hold talks over a deal to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a deal for Viktor Gyokeres continues to stall, according to reports.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a new striker this summer after sealing deals for Spain internationals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi from Chelsea and Real Sociedad respectively.

Christian Norgaard was confirmed as a new Arsenal player on Thursday, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given his ‘here we go’ confirmation on Noni Madueke’s deal to join the Gunners from Chelsea.

Arsenal are also in negotiations to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, while Sporting CP’s Gyokeres has emerged as their top target as they look to bring in a striker.

A report on Thursday in Portugal claimed a deal for Gyokeres was set to ‘collapse imminently’ as Arsenal were ‘about to give up’ on the deal over a difference in valuations.

It is understood that a deal is ‘getting further away’ from completion and that there is ‘no sign of Arsenal reaching out to Sporting to resume their pursuit of Gyokeres’ this week.

And that could see Arsenal move on to other targets with The Sun claiming that Juventus are ‘willing to rip up’ Arsenal target Vlahovic’s contract.

Manchester United are also keen on the Serbia international with Serie A giants Juventus looking to get his £20million-a-year wages off their books.

The report adds that ‘meetings are scheduled to take place next week with several Premier League clubs’ with Arsenal one of the clubs interested as Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘keeping tabs on the situation’.

Despite panic among some Arsenal fans about a deal for Gyokeres potentially collapsing, Romano has called for calm as a deal for the Sweden international “remains absolutely on”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep receiving many questions from Arsenal fans about Viktor Gyokeres.

“Guys, I know there are some suggestions in the recent days that the deal was already done and completed. It was not done, but it doesn’t mean that the deal is not getting done.

“So, calm about the Gyokeres story. There was a crazy excitement on Sunday, and I understand that because Arsenal made important progress. Arsenal are in very advanced talks for Viktor Gyokeres and that doesn’t change. So it remains advanced. It remains concrete. It remains absolutely on.

“Then the deal was not done because before calling the deal done, you need an agreement club to club. The agreement with Gyokeres remains done. It’s a five years contract. What I can tell you today is that Gyokeres even in the recent hours has been very clear with Sporting – he will not show up for training.

“The message is very clear from Viktor Gyokeres – he will not show up. He doesn’t want to train or to play for Sporting anymore. He wants to go to Arsenal.

“So now the two clubs remain in conversation about the gap they have in valuation for Viktor Gyokeres. Let’s follow the situation. Let them work. Let them negotiate. I will not be negative on this Joker story. The conversation is ongoing. Arsenal are working on it. Let Arsenal work. Let Sporting work.”