Former Arsenal goalkeeper labels current Gunners player as ‘f***ing weird’

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has labelled his ex-Gunners team-mate Aaron Ramsdale as “f***ing weird” and “bananas”.

Nottingham Forest paid Arsenal £10m to secure the services of Turner over the summer transfer window with the USA international struggling to breakthrough into the first team at the Emirates Stadium.

And it looks like his decision has paid off with Turner playing all seven of Forest’s opening Premier League matches this term in his search for regular top-flight football.

Turner left behind Ramsdale at Arsenal – who recently lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s side to summer signing David Raya – and the American has labelled the England international “f***ing weird”.

“I think probably I’m the most normal goalkeeper out there. I actually believe that,” Turner told CBS Sports.

“The weirdest? Either Bobby Shuttleworth, he was the first goalie I ever saw and was like, oh my god that guy’s crazy, or Aaron Ramsdale, he’s also bananas, that guy. He’s fucking weird, but I love him.

“He’s just eccentric. He’s got little bits of flair in his game. He’s very opposite from me in that sense, on and off the field. Maybe because I’m so normal, that makes me weird.”

Ramsdale did return to play in the Carabao Cup against Brentford last week with Arsenal boss Arteta praising the former Sheffield United goalkeeper for his attitude to being dropped.

“For sure, he’s been exceptional around the place – and especially with the situation,” said Arteta.

“We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game.”

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday night after bad weather grounded Arteta and his players at Luton airport for five hours on Monday as their journey to France was delayed.

When asked if their preparations for the game had impacted team performance, Arteta said: “No, let’s not put excuses.

“First of all, congratulations to Lens. They are a really good side. Really well coached. We knew it was going to be a really tough match.

“In the boxes we had four or five chances we didn’t put away and we didn’t defend the boxes well enough.

“It’s true there were moments in the second half we struggled to be more threatening in the final third and find spaces.

“They defended with those numbers really good. That’s something to take for the next game.”