A new report has revealed Arsenal’s striker “priority” during this summer’s transfer window, with a journalist revealing what he’s “known for a month”.

Arsenal cannot afford to go another transfer window without signing a striker after they were punished for failing to land a new striker during the 2024/25 campaign.

Injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus left the Gunners without a recognised striker for the final few months of the season and they are looking to avoid a repeat of this scenario as they are linked with several potential targets.

While a seemingly endless list of possible options have been mentioned, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko keep cropping up as the strikers they are most linked with.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Arsenal’s chase for a new striker and it’s unclear whether they prefer Gyokeres or Sesko.

Serie A giants Juventus are threatening a hijack on Arsenal and others for Gyokeres as they have offered him a £11m salary, but journalist Alfredo Pedulla insists he is their “priority” target over Sesko.

“I’ve known for a month that the first choice for Arsenal in the striker position is Gyokeres,” Pedulla told The Italian Football Podcast.

“Then there were all the issues between the president of Sporting Lisbon and Gyokeres’ agent (over the alleged promises about his asking price).

“Andrea Berta, the new Arsenal sporting director, prefers Gyokeres over Sesko.

“Many say that Sesko is the first choice of Arsenal. This is not the news I have. Gyokeres is Arsenal’s priority.

“Gyokeres is possible [for Juventus] if Arsenal withdraw [from the race]. Juventus cannot compete with Arsenal.”

Despite this, forrmer Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks Arsenal should snub Gyokeres and Sesko for a “unique” alternative.

“If I was Arsenal, I’d want Julian Alvarez ahead of any other option,” Wright-Phillips said.

“Alvarez is unique with his mobility and finishing. He’s got experience, having won everything so much. To have him in your armoury, it would just be exceptional.

“Between Sesko and Gyokeres, I’d go for Gyokeres. I think he’s able to bully defences. He works hard, he’s got all the qualities you’d want.

“He’s got a lot of confidence in front of goal, and I think Arsenal need a bit of that, some swagger and aggression. Someone who can’t be bullied off the ball.

“I like Sesko too, he’s a nice player. He reminds me a bit of Dimitar Berbatov, how he looks so relaxed, so technically gifted.

“I think he’s the one who isn’t suited to Arsenal though, he doesn’t seem suited to a high press that Mikel Arteta likes, whereas Gyokeres would give you that.”