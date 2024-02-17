Arsenal have two ‘huge advantages’ in £100m transfer race in PSG blow after Mbappe decision

Arsenal hold advantages over both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Osimhen is expected to leave the Naples club at the end of the season with interest coming from across Europe.

Chelsea and Arsenal are two sides in the market for an elite No. 9, while PSG have been strongly linked this week.

Interest from the Parisiens comes after Kylian Mbappe informed the club of his decision to leave when his contract expires this summer.

Replacing the France captain is an impossible task for PSG but Osimhen is one of the best in the business. so they will struggle to find a player better suited to filling Mbappe’s shoes.

The Nigerian international recently signed a new contract in Naples, which reportedly includes a release clause worth £112million.

That would have to be paid in one go, which will put off several clubs, especially with financial fair play and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules breathing down clubs’ necks.

Amidst interest from Arsenal, it has been claimed that Mikel Arteta has a ‘huge advantage’ over his rival managers.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), where it is claimed that the Gunners’ ability to offer Osimhen Champions League football works in their favour.

PSG will obviously be able to as well, so this is an advantage over Chelsea.

However, Arteta’s side have an advantage over the French champions as well.

The Italian newspaper claims that Osimhen’s ‘great goal’ is to play in the Premier League and is ‘not short of admirers’ in England.

In January, Osimhen was asked if he wants to play in the Premier League in the future, saying: “Of course one day, definitely but for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So when the time comes, everyone knows.”

The Nigerian international has 67 goals in 119 appearances for Napoli after netting 18 times for Lille between August 2019 and September 2020.

Another striker Arsenal and Chelsea are looking at is Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who was on target against Liverpool on Saturday.

