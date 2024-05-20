Arsenal: Two strikers propel themselves to ‘top of Gunners list’ as ‘Arteta wants to get all business done early’

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey are the two potential signings at the top of Mikel Arteta’s list of Arsenal striker targets, according to reports.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on Sunday with Manchester City winning their match against West Ham 3-1 and taking Arsenal’s title fate out of their hands.

Arsenal did their job by beating Everton 2-1, thanks to a late Kai Havertz strike, but it wasn’t enough as they finished two points adrift of champions Man City.

Despite their failure to win the title, the Gunners’ impressive improvement under Mikel Arteta over the last couple of years will make them an attractive proposition for players picking where to go in the summer transfer window.

And The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has revealed that the club have now decided to ‘step up their transfer plans after missing out on the Premier League title’.

Arsenal are ‘seeking to sign a prime striker before their pre-season tour’ with ‘Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey top of the list.’

Arteta has set out his plans for the summer transfer window with the Spaniard wanting ‘three first-team level players while moving out three or four’.

Isak is still their ‘preferred option’ but they are aware Newcastle ‘want to build a project around him’ with Arsenal looking to avoid a summer-long transfer saga.

Delaney adds that Arteta ‘wants to get all business done early, so the squad is immediately ready to work on a campaign where they are aiming to hit over 90 points. The plans have already seen in the market as reminiscent of Liverpool around 2018.’

Declan Rice: It’s not something I want to experience again

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has urged his Gunners team-mates to “live with this feeling” after their final day title disappointment.

Rice said: “It’s not something I want to experience again, but it’s an experience I’m so grateful to have had being in my first title race. It’s been so special.

“To not win it is gutting, but we can’t rely on other teams to help us out. We have to look back on ourselves and games where we dropped points. That is ultimately where we’ve lost the league, but we’ll be back.

“We’re really confident as a group and you see the manager has full control of everything. I’m sure we’ll be stronger in the summer.”

Rice added: “There were a few of us walking around at the end there and we said that feeling we have now in our stomach, of losing out on a title and seeing them lift it again, starting from (Monday) and going through the summer, we need to have that feeling of what today feels like,” Rice told NBC Sports.

“They (City) are four in a row so now if you want to win the Premier League and be hungry, you need to live with this feeling and we don’t want to feel this again.

“We see our fans, how everything was set up, we wanted to enjoy this moment with them, but look, we’ll go again.

“We are really confident as a group and I’m sure we will be stronger. That is the challenge of the Premier League. It’s getting stronger, it’s getting better and I feel like we will be better for it.”