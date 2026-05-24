A former Arsenal player feels the club have two things needed to build an era of dominance, and if they can add one more, they could “potentially do it.”

The Gunners won their first Premier League title for 22 years this week. When Manchester City drew to Bournemouth on Tuesday, Arsenal were confirmed as champions, and they picked up their crown after beating Crystal Palace on the final day.

A lot of the rhetoric for the past three years – in each of which they finished second in the league – was that they didn’t have the mettle to go all the way.

Mikel Arteta and his men proved this season that that isn’t the case, and on Saturday May 30, they have another chance to prove that, as they face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Ian Wright has suggested that should the Gunners win that, then this squad will go down as the best in Arsenal’s history, and the club’s former women’s team striker, Ellen White, feels an era of dominance could follow if they add the right players.

Speaking on that potential on Final Score, White said: “Arsenal have won it now. They have got the winning mentality and know what it takes to go a whole season, get over the mark and win. They have got the players. If they have a good summer recruitment wise, they could potentially do it.”

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Arsenal bottlejobs no more

Jermaine Beckford, meanwhile, praised the Gunners for managing to get over the line after three years without being able to do so.

He said: “I take my hat off to Arsenal. What Arteta did this season especially given the build up to this season and the last two, three, four years being called ‘bottlejobs’ etcetera, it was just building up to this moment.”

Indeed, it was just Arteta’s second piece of major silverware with the Gunners, after lifting the FA Cup in 2019/20.

There is now a genuine chance, especially with elite boss Pep Guardiola leaving fierce title rivals Manchester City, that Arsenal could become a dominant force in English football, and ticking off a second piece of silverware this season would only further the squad’s resolve in search of more titles in future.

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