The 17-game unbeaten Arsenal record that shows ‘turnaround is huge’

Arsenal have not been beaten by a Big Six team in the Premier League since April 2023. That is really quite some record.

This Arsenal side is proper

Always good to win another NLD, it was a tense, slightly frantic game that was a bit too low on quality and after dominating the first half it felt like Arsenal got dragged in to a Spurs style basketball match in the second half. Spurs best hope of salvaging the draw was to give Arsenal enough space to think we could go and get the killer 3rd and hope our finishing of the last 3 games continued in this game. The relief at full time then gives way to greater perspective to see that for all the improved second-half performance Spurs didn’t ever look like scoring or really even forcing Raya into a save.

Gabriel gets a lot of attention for his goals from set pieces but his all round defending is superb, two tackles he made on Solanke were incredible. He’s been Arsenal’s best player this season.

Miles Lewis-Skelly, what composure, what a player, so strong on the ball, wait until you see him play in his natural central midfield position. Managed to follow up his yellow card as a sub for the never punished ‘not respecting the game’ (ie: Michael Oliver power trip) with a yellow card for not leaving the pitch quickly enough when it took him 6 seconds to leave thanks to the odious Richarlison giving him a shove. His reaction to the Arsenal fans was wonderful, the fans love a home grown player, but they love even more a seriously talented one. Saka, Nwaneri and MLS – it’s a decent pathway.

Rice was once again excellent and his post match interview was absolutely brilliant. He talked calmly, opening but firmly and I thought it was brilliant how he called out the noise and criticism on social media (AFTV!) compared to the ‘real fans’ who come to the stadium and support the team.

This Arsenal team is together, they’re 100% behind the manager and willing to fight for each other. It was so important to finally take advantage of Liverpool’s dropped points. 4 points with a game in hand and with the key injuries and lack of clinical finishing still makes this a huge gap but I still hold hope with the fixtures to come. Liverpool dropped 6 points in away games to teams in 2nd to 4th and still have to play away to teams in 5th to 11th. Arsenal have already played most of those away games and its the dropped points in those games that has put us 7 back. If Liverpool go and win those games then fair play but this league is tough and if you’re not 100% on it away from home there are 15 or so teams that will take points off you.

I have no doubt Liverpool will drop enough points for someone to take advantage, the bigger question is whether any of those teams below can go on a run of 14-15 wins in the remaining games. At the moment I don’t think Arsenal can, ideally we need two players in the window but at least 1 attacker is essential.

There was a big defence of Arteta in the mailbox recently, one area really stands out – Arsenal are unbeaten in 17 consecutive league games against the big 6 teams, all Arsenal fans remember when we not only turned up to lose these games regularly but also got routinely hammered in them. The turnaround has been huge.

Rich, AFC

The obvious reaction to an NLD win

I seem to remember games in hand were completely ignored when Arsenal were accused of “bottling” their lead at the top of the table, so I’m assuming the media will offer Liverpool the same courtesy, and we can look forward to hearing of them “bottling it” and blowing an 11 point lead with Arsenal now “only” 4 pts behind? Yes? No, I didn’t think so.

Ally, London

Arsenal fans: Not that mental really

‘The supporters sounded genuinely furious when Pape Matar Sarr’s booking for kicking the ball away to delay a free-kick undermined The Conspiracy somewhat’ is a bold, mental line. Not to mention an outright lie.

Honestly, we can admit we were fortunate to get a corner that wasn’t; put that in your match report fine. But making up stuff entirely is really poor form. I’d really like to know what Matt Stead thinks he heard. Because from where I was sitting (Clock End upper, above the early leavers), we were calling for the booking to ensure you’re right and that there is no conspiracy. Fortunately, if you make enough of a fuss as the crowd, the ref indulges. “You can’t kick the ball away here mate,” is what I heard actually, implying we will now police this act forever and a day.

What we really didn’t like from the ref was him stopping the game not for a foul or an injury, but because Pedro Porro got embarrassed by a pirouette that wouldn’t be out of place at The Mariinsky. Swings and roundabouts I guess.

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

No complaints here

I just wanted to say that there are some of us that realise that football is just a game. We don’t think there are any conspiracies. Sometimes referees/officials make mistakes. I don’t like VAR but the current rules say not every decision can be looked at and that’s just the way it is. Decisions and mistakes will go for and against your team.

Managers will make bad decisions and players will have bad games but that doesn’t always mean they’re bad players. We’re always going to like it when our team wins and be thoroughly pissed off when they lose but we get over it. There are only a limited number of trophies to play for and if [insert team name here] don’t win one it doesn’t mean they’re the worst team ever. We don’t all care about transfers fees, nett spend, xG (why the f*ck did that ever happen?) but it’s part of the game.

Every team have players who cheat, dive and whinge. It’s been happening since I started watching football in the 70s and it didn’t start with the ‘bloody foreigners’ as some might think (my dad). Even claiming a throw in when you know the ball came off your own player is cheating but all teams will seek to gain any advantage that they can.

Fans will hate some managers/players (usually the ones that are doing well) and they will like others. We can all be irrational (I can’t stand any programme with Sarah Lancashire in, no matter how much my wife begs me to watch Happy Valley), it’s the nature of human beings. F365 is a great site. They do not have bias against any club but they will write articles that you like and articles that you don’t, but you all keep coming back. However, keep writing in and expressing your ridiculous thoughts and theories in any way that you like; they’re very amusing.

Oh, and just for Dave Tickner, I think Have I Got News For You is still excellent and the guest presenter format was the best thing to happen to it. If you’ve never seen the Brian Blessed episode please look it up.

Thanks 365. Love the site and dip in every day. So much better than finance spreadsheets.

Dave AFC

Ange out innit

It seems much more likely that Ange will win something in his third, rather than second season…The Championship.

What a s**t show. When the youngsters play as well as that one of the last ‘it’s Levy’s fault’ excuses go out the window. He’s been given the tools but isn’t using them properly.

Andrew

Actually no…

*sigh* another bad Spurs day, another day of shameless Ange-sacking, Spurs doom-mongering glee from the writers at F365, the talking heads on Sky and the vast majority across social media.

I could nearly feel the heat of pure delight coming off the screen reading the latest Spurs eulogy. In fairness, it’s a clever move from the F365 writers: they can just copy and paste most of the copy from last week’s ‘Spursy’, ‘that’s the end of silly old Ange’ hit piece, or the week before that, or the week before that…

To be fair, I understand some of it is warranted. As I’ve been reminded repeatedly, Spurs are on track for their worst season in 2 decades. 5 points from the last 27 in the league is a miserable return, briefly interrupted by (mostly) enjoyable progress in the cups.

For the writers at F365, or Sky or anywhere, it would be helpful if Spurs did the ‘Spursy’ thing and sacked Ange. It would agree with the narrative, and the content would write itself. It would be the impatient, chaotic thing to do – to press the reset button and go back into the tombolo of the next 2-3 managers for the next 2-3 years as Spurs swing between 6th and 9th and Kulusevski, Van De Ven and Bergvall move to pastures new.

The fear from these media outlets, is that Spurs break character and trust the process. Daniel levy could show true patience, and ride out this awful, injury-stricken wave and trust Ange. Arsenal rode this wave with Arteta. Newcastle rode this wave this time last year with Howe, now look at them both! (And credit to Arsenal, they were the much better team last night).

It puts me to sleep imagining Spurs replacing Ange with Eden Terzic, or Southgate, or whatever other manager they bring in for the next 18 months, to lead the team to an ultra-vanilla 9th place finish. Do we really think any of those managers would be doing better than Ange with this currently available Spurs squad? Would they have Spurs still in 3 cups going into February for only the second time in the last 20 years?

Ange is the one who is actually passionate about transforming the style and culture of this club into winners. The last time Spurs had a manager who respected them, and was passionate about turning them into a winning team playing exciting, attacking football was Pochettino. We threw away his amazing years just to sack him after a bad half-season. Look how well that went!

As Harvey Dent would say, the night is darkest before the dawn!

In Ange I trust. Be patient, guys.

Andy, THFC, Eire

Saka the missing piece?

With all the talk of Arsenal needing Isak to truly mount a title challenge I thought I would turn this on its head. Looking at Newcastle at the moment we have arguably the best midfield three in the league, the best forward in the league and one of the most exciting wingers on the left. Two top full backs and a top class defender getting back up to speed, Jacob Murphy is a revelation on the right but we need cover.

If we are to seriously mount a title challenge next year Saka would be perfect. Imagine his development being coached by a forward thinking manager and not having to take the massive burden of scoring all the goals for the team. Yes he will have to compete for his place but that will likely make him even better! Think about it a player of his class needs to have a shot at winning a trophy, this may be his best chance. Anyway that’s it from me I am off to bait another hook!

Steve (NUFC)