Arsenal dream of truly ‘unbelievable’ four-man transfer spree after first deal ‘sealed’

Mediawatch is back. The transfer window is back. There is so very much nonsense, including a quite literally ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal transfer spree.

Four stars

It’s January, and that means transfer nonsense. Well, even more transfer nonsense. It never actually stops does it, the nonsense. But it definitely ramps up in January, and the especially good thing about January nonsense when compared to than summer nonsense is that even less of it ends up actually happening.

Take this virtuoso effort from the Mirror, for instance. What we’ve got here is, at time of writing, the main story on the Mirror’s football homepage. Above actual things that might happen, like Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid. Above Arsenal last night actually winning an actual football match in the actual Premier League title race.

And it’s essentially nothing more than Daniel Orme just writing Arsenal transfer fanfic.

Mikel Arteta’s dream Arsenal XI if he lands FOUR transfers during January window

Emphasis very much on ‘dream’ here, because Mediawatch cannot stress enough that the actual chance of this coming to pass is closer to zero than the chance of Arteta leaving Arsenal to take the Spurs job.

Fair play to the Mirror, though, because they have helpfully highlighted the other important word that reveals the sheer absurdity of what’s to follow.

Because we’re not saying Arsenal definitely won’t sign FOUR players during the January transfer window; just that it’s something they haven’t done for nearly 20 years. And with all due respect to Theo Walcott, Emmanuel Adebayor, Carlos Vela and Abou Diaby, the spree the Mirror are suggesting to kickstart Arsenal’s 2025 is on a slightly different level.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Arsenal could spend millions this January under Mikel Arteta – and have a stunning starting XI by the end of the month.

Wonderful word, ‘could’. Almost like it allows you to write absolutely any old sh*t. Arsenal could do all sorts of things.

The January transfer window is now open and the Gunners could potentially be busy. Arteta’s side are currently embroiled in a battle to win the Premier League.

There it is again. Also, and without wishing to get too Football Cliches about it, Mediawatch is absolutely not having ’embroiled in a battle to win the Premier League’. Embroiled is for relegation battles, contract disputes, wars of words and other such unpleasantries. Never a title race.

And a number of players have already been linked with the Gunners. Take a look at the unbelievable side they could field come February:

No language issues here. The side we are invited to take a look at it is quite literally ‘unbelievable’.

Let’s start right where Arsenal could spend the biggest cash – in attack. Saka’s absence could force them into signing a new right-winger. Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. And while Saka will likely be Arteta’s starting winger for the foreseeable future, Williams would be a perfect addition for now.

Unfortunately, we are back to picking up on some inaccurate language use here. The word ‘likely’ has been used in place of ‘definitely’, while the idea of signing Nico Actual Williams – one of the hottest young talents in world football – as a stopgap solution ‘for now’ is a genuinely magnificent concept.

Next up come the two most predictable names for the wishlist: Matheus Cunha and Alexander Isak. The idea of Arsenal signing one of those isn’t entirely absurd. And would also on its own constitute a massive January statement of intent and significant upgrade to both squad and starting XI.

Odd, though, that Orme acknowledges with Isak that a ‘potential £150m price tag could potentially prove a major stumbling block’ given they’re apparently about to spend that and more on the rest of these vital January upgrades.

Keen maths fans out there will have noted we are still one short of the glittering new quartet that will power Arsenal to inevitable glory.

Moving into midfield and there could well be another addition. After signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in the summer, Arsenal could potentially reopen talks with the Spanish side for the services of his former teammate Martin Zubimendi.

Hmm.

Reports earlier this year suggested that he was ‘ready’ to accept a move to the Emirates.

If only there were any other reports or indicators out there that he might not be ready to move to England.

In many ways, though, our favourite line of the whole thing is this.

In defence, it’s not expected that Arteta will choose to strengthen…

Yes, got to keep these things realistic or there’s a danger it can all just get silly.

Here then, is that new-look Arsenal XI in full, complete with its entirely new-look front three: Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Williams, Cunha, Isak.

You can’t deny that is indeed a ‘stunning’ XI. One that has no chance of ever existing in this or any other universe, sure, but stunning nonetheless.

United punt

The Mirror aren’t done there, mind. Manchester United also have a dream, and it too involves four – sorry, FOUR – new arrivals. In this instance, merely Alphonso Davies, Bruno Guimaraes, Dani Olmo and Viktor Gyokeres. Which seems halfway plausible after the Arsenal nonsense.

But how can beleaguered Ruben Amorim pull all this off while United risk becoming embroiled (see?) in a relegation scrap?

He just needs to persuade Ratcliffe to loosen the purse strings first.

Ah.

Athletic prowess

We’re allowing ourselves one of these and one only as it’s the first Mediawatch of the transfer window and we can’t let it pass without acknowledging at least one example of our favourite bit of technically-correct-is-still-correct Reach headline housery at this time of the year.

Arsenal complete first transfer of January window as defender deal sealed

How else could you possibly describe Wigan signing 20-year-old Josh Robinson, a man who made zero senior appearances for Arsenal?

Sterling work

The first Mediawatch of January being both Reach and Arsenal heavy: what a huge shock to absolutely nobody that is. Anyway, the Mirror again here with a classic one-two.

Headline shot:

Arsenal could cut short loan deal as Raheem Sterling transfer decision made

Intro chaser:

Arsenal have no intention of cutting short Raheem Sterling’s loan deal – but are reviewing their options with Premier League rules limiting their recruitment.

Hair today

The truly gargantuan news from the world of football this chilly January morn, though, actually concerns a former Arsenal player.

That’s right, Granit Xhaka has had a hair transplant.

We’ll give you a moment to take in the sheer enormity of a tale that clearly justified, nay required, a 400-word, five-photo Mail Online update.

Recovered your composure? Good. Now we can hit you with this.

Xhaka stunned fans on social media last month when he was spotted with shaved head, in sharp contrast to his flowing locks of old, while on holiday with his wife Leonita Lekaj and their two children.

Sorry, what? Flowing locks? Granit Xhaka? Flowing? Locks?