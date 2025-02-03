Arsenal ‘unlikely to follow up’ Tel ‘interest’ as transfer expert reveals where Arteta ‘will invest’

Arsenal are not expected to ‘follow up their interest’ in wantaway Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to reports.

The Gunners are one of many clubs Tel has been linked with this month.

The 19-year-old has asked to leave Bayern due to a lack of game time under Vincent Kompany and a move to Chelsea looked likely.

Enzo Maresca’s side have not accelerated their interest in the French teenager, however, allowing Tottenham and Manchester United to steal a march.

Tottenham were in a strong position to sign Tel but the player reportedly rejected the north Londoners, while a move to United has collapsed.

This has left Arsenal as his most likely Premier League destination but Sky Sports reckon a transfer to the Emirates is ‘unlikely’.

Transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth has said Mikel Arteta’s side will probably not ‘follow up their interest’, though the Spanish manager is keen on a new forward signing with Gabriel Jesus out for the season.

Sheth said: “Arsenal are unlikely to follow up their interest in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel as things stand.

“They explored the conditions of a deal in this transfer window. Sky in Germany report that Bayern are insisting on a loan with an obligation or a permanent deal.

“Arsenal will work until the final seconds to try and improve the squad on Deadline Day. A forward remains a priority – but Mikel Arteta is insistent it has to be the right player.

“Manchester United had talks with Bayern over Tel. However, they were unable to reach an agreement for the teenager and that move is increasingly unlikely to happen. Tel also rejected Tottenham last week.”

Meanwhile, Sheth’s Sky Sports colleague Gary Cotterill is at the Emirates Stadium on deadline day.

Speaking about Arsenal’s pursuit of a new forward, Cotterill claimed Arteta will only “invest” in “a proven out and out goalscorer”, which Tel is not.

“Arsenal they scored five goals against Man City with five different goalscorers,” he told Sky Sports News. “Their last nine goals have come from eight different scorers, so they’re finding the net.

“They are the second highest scorers in the Premier League so far this season – but the fans are asking how many more goals they would have if they had that 25-30-goal out and out striker?

“Ollie Watkins has been mentioned – he picked up an injury on Saturday, it didn’t seem too serious, but Villa don’t seem too keen to sell. He’s only on ten Premier League goals – that’s one more than Kai Havertz, whose confidence has been questioned but got a boost against Man City.

“And Mathys Tel? He’s not an out and out goalscorer, he’s got potential, he’s fast, he’s versatile. But he plays on the left and right wing and can play down the middle. His preferred position is somewhere between the left and the centre forward position.

“If they are going to invest, they are going to invest in a proven out and out goalscorer.

“However, the urgency and dissatisfaction from the Arsenal fans has been eased by the result ad the performance against Man City on Sunday…”

