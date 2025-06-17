Arsenal ‘remain in contact’ with Benjamin Sesko’s representatives but are ‘not willing’ to meet RB Leipzig’s asking price, according to reports.

Sesko is the Gunners’ top striker target this summer, though they are also considering Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres would be a ready-made signing with relatively low risk, having scored 97 goals in 102 matches for the Portuguese champions.

Sesko, meanwhile, is a player capable of contributing now but would be signed with the long-term future in mind.

The 22-year-old only scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches last season, but his potential is sky high, and he would suit Mikel Arteta’s system down to the ground thanks to his elite aerial presence up front.

Given the Slovenian youngster’s potential, Leipzig are not willing to let him leave on the cheap, even after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal are reluctant to pay as much as €80million for a player many deem to be the final piece of the puzzle.

Having finished second in the Premier League three seasons in a row and reached the semi-final of the 2024/25 Champions League, the Gunners clearly need a centre-forward to get over the line.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on Tuesday that Leipzig are demanding €80-100m for Sesko, but Arsenal are currently not willing to pay that amount.

Indeed, Plettenberg says Arteta’s side have yet to make a bid for Sesko and remain in talks with the player’s representatives.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed, and with the Sesko race still wide open, it’s confirmed that the Premier League club are still monitoring Gyokeres.

Sporting are currently seeking €60-70m for their star player – who is also being targeted by Manchester United.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Arsenal are currently not willing to pay the €80–100m demanded by RB Leipzig for Benjamin #Sesko.

“There has been no official offer from Arsenal yet. Arsenal and the player’s camp remain in contact, but personal terms are not yet fully agreed.

“Arsenal are still monitoring Victor #Gyökeres. It will be crucial to see whether he can move for the verbally agreed €60–70m, or if Sporting will demand more.”

Arsenal’s interest in Sesko dates back to last summer, when the 22-year-old agreed to sign a new contract with Leipzig after reaching a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that he could leave at the end of the 2024/25 season.

In another blow to Arsenal fans, they appear to have missed out on Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, who is now bound for Barcelona.

Signing a winger is another top priority for Arteta, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is also being considered as a potential target.

