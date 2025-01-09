Arsenal ‘up the ante’ for Barcelona star as Arteta plans to shove Euro giants aside

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘up the ante’ for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who they want to beat fellow interested side Juventus to.

Arsenal are frequently being linked with big names at the moment. Given they have finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons, and are currently second, they could perhaps do with some added quality to make the final push.

One of the names they are linked with at the moment is Barcelona defender Araujo. According to reports in Spain, the Gunners have ‘decided to up the ante’ for the centre-back.

With Juventus also ‘bidding hard’ it’s said Mikel Arteta does not want to ‘miss the opportunity to strengthen his defence’.

As such, he is reportedly willing to lodge a €50million (£41.9m) offer, which would seek to beat the competition from Juventus.

Barcelona’s financial difficulties have been well reported, and it’s believed this offer would be ‘difficult to reject’. Indeed, the La Liga giants are failing to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season, but would surely be able to if they sold Araujo.

That said, the report states sporting director Deco has ‘not ruled out’ accepting an offer from Arsenal for the defender if it comes.

Whether Araujo would want to join Arsenal remains to be seen, though. The Uruguay international started 21 La Liga games last season – and was injured for most others – as well as starting eight Champions League games.

He might not be afforded the same luxury at Arsenal. The Gunners possess two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

In all competitions this season, Saliba has played over 2400 minutes, only missing out on one Premier League game and an hour of another after being sent off during it.

Gabriel has over 2000 minutes under his belt this season, so another central defender breaking up their partnership seems unlikely.

Araujo would surely be aware of that, and might instead choose to remain somewhere he knows there is a lot of football to be played by him.

