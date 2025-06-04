Arsenal urged to block ‘crazy’ Mikel Arteta transfer for £85m Man Utd target

Premier League runners-up Arsenal have been told it would be “crazy” to spend £85m on a player who is unproven in the Premier League this summer.

The Gunners are finally going to sign a new centre-forward this summer with widespread reports claiming that Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have a couple of targets in mind.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been linked over the last few months as Arsenal look to sign a guaranteed goalscorer.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Arsenal have ‘withdrawn from bidding’ for Gyokeres as claims point to Sesko now being their top target this summer.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal had ‘entered concrete talks’ with Leipzig over a deal to sign Sesko.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively revealed, Arsenal have entered concrete talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin #Sesko. Andrea Berta has all the information regarding the release clause, payment structures, etc.

‘So far, Arsenal are the only club in direct contact with Leipzig. Manchester United have shown interest in the player, but have not yet made contact with Leipzig. #MUFC.’

It has been claimed that the Bundesliga side are looking for around £85m in order to sell Sesko in the summer with former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf claiming a deal of that size would be “crazy” for Arsenal to pursue.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “The top people at clubs, if it’s not their money they don’t care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account they would be more careful and cautious.

“That’s crazy [RB Leipzig’s valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs.

“Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League?

“What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you’re going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others.”

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel provided an update on Monday on whether it’s more likely that Arsenal sign Sesko – who has also been heavily linked with Man Utd – or Gyokeres.

Mokbel said in a BBC Sport Q&A: ‘There isn’t a straightforward answer, unfortunately. Alexander Isak was always the club’s main target but I think it is safe to concede that deal cannot happen.

‘So in terms of Gyokeres or Sesko – my information is that the club are working towards confirming the frameworks of both deals before making a final decision on which to proceed with.

‘Sesko has near universal backing at the Emirates but, crucially, will be the more expensive deal.

‘Gyokeres’ chances of moving to Arsenal have increased since Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director.

‘Price is key here. Sesko ticks many boxes in terms of profile, he is younger than Gyokeres and plays in a stronger league (the Bundesliga) according to recruitment data.

‘But some of the reported figures indicate he could cost £93million. Gyokeres is more economical, but would see the club divert from their longer-term strategy given Sesko has always been a target.’