Arsenal have been backed to make a shock move for Paul Pogba as the former Manchester United midfielder eyes a return to the Premier League.

Pogba is free to resume training in January and is eligible to play again in March having had his four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Frenchman returned to Juventus in the summer of 2022 following a six-year spell at United but made just 12 appearances for the Serie A side before his ban.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has claimed “the squad is complete” without the midfielder, suggesting Pogba will be forced to look for a new club in January in order to return to action.

“Our position is clear,” Giuntoli said in an interview with DAZN, via ESPN. “Pogba has been a great player, he has been out for a long time and last year we were forced to invest in other players.”

Despite his club’s stance, Pogba wouldn’t be drawn on where he would like to play next, insisting he is currently a Juventus player.

Pogba said: “Where would I like to play? On the pitch! I would love to be on the pitch! Any pitch. First Juventus, I want to start training with team-mates. It’s tough training alone – it passes by yourself! The main focus is to get back training and fit, to be on the pitch and do what I love.

“First of all, I am at Juventus under contract. I will see what they are thinking and the vision. My vision is to show I am a footballer. A new Paul Pogba with the same qualities. I am still ready.”

But reports suggest Pogba is eyeing a return to the Premier League, despite his best football being played in Serie A in his first spell with Juventus.

And former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna believes the Gunners should consider making a move for his compatriot, who still has plenty to offer.

“The Premier League suits Paul Pogba – I would love to see him join Arsenal,” Sagna told Paddy Power.

“It would be great – he has experience; he loves to play with young players around him – that is when he is most efficient.

“At the 2018 World Cup, that was when he was most efficient – he had friends around him.

“Arsenal have a young, fresh team, and I see him performing in an Arsenal shirt. He will get love from their fans.

“Now, he can start from scratch again – he’s had time away from football, and he’ll be back with a desire to get back into a good space and play football again.”