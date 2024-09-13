Van der Vaart claims Arsenal are not Man City’s biggest challengers as he reveals Gunners ‘worry’

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart insists that Liverpool, and not Arsenal, are Manchester City’s biggest title challengers this season.

Liverpool and Man City have got off to the perfect starts this campaign with both sides securing a 100 per cent record with three wins from three in the Premier League.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton before the international break, meaning they picked up two fewer points than their title rivals.

And former Netherlands international Van der Vaart reckons Arsenal will struggle to replicate the last two seasons where they have pushed Man City close to the title but ultimately lost out.

Van der Vaart told BetMGM: “Many think Arsenal will be the ones to serve it up to Manchester City, but I don’t agree. City and Liverpool look the two best sides to me.

“It’s so hard to keep going again and again, season after season, and I look at the Arsenal team in the long-term and worry about them. I can’t see Arsenal winning the Premier League this season.

“I was really impressed by Liverpool when they beat Manchester United – they looked so stable and everything looked very easy. City are definitely the favourites, but don’t write off Liverpool.”

Arsenal have a chance to make a statement on Sunday when they face arch-rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby and Van der Vaart insists it is the most intense rivalry he has played in.

Van der Vaart added: “I was very lucky to play in some big games like El Clasico, but the North London Derby is very unique. The Clasico is the biggest game in the world on a linear level with so many people watching it around the world. However, I never felt the rivalry in the stadium like I did in the North London Derby.

“You can feel what it means to the fans of each club – I remember the year we won at the Emirates people were crying! The passion is like nothing else I ever experienced.

“When we came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 in 2010, I’ve never been in a dressing room like it – the atmosphere was crazy. I remember we came in at half-time and some of the team were almost crying, that’s how bad we had been.

“But 45 minutes later it was the total opposite – it was the best feeling ever.”

On his predictions for the match, Van der Vaart continued: “I give Tottenham a real chance on Sunday. It doesn’t matter what team you are, if you lose two or three really good players, particularly all in the same position, it makes things really hard and I really think Spurs can take advantage of it.

“If there’s ever a time for Spurs to show what they are about this it’s now and it’s the sort of result Ange [Postecoglou] needs to show that he’s a manager that can take Tottenham to the next level.”