Arsenal’s stance on signing Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has been mooted, with the Gunners tipped to do their “due diligence”.

Gabriel has been in the headlines over the past few days after it emerged that he and his representatives have decided to leave Man Utd.

It has been suggested that their relationship with United has deteriorated, while he has been unhappy at not having enough opportunities and has interest from several top European clubs.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are said to be leading contenders to sign Gabriel, but a move to another Premier League club has also been mooted.

Arsenal are among them, and former Premier League striker Darren Bent, who is a Gunners supporter, has reassured Man Utd that they will not be damanged too much by Gabriel leaving.

“Manchester United will have more [youngsters],” Bent told talkSPORT.

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“Football moves on very quickly so we know how great this kid is expected to be but there will always be another great.

“He’s at Manchester United. My little boy is at Coventry, I’ve played against Manchester United, they had like four teams in the Under-12s and there’s just loads of kids.

“They will find one but again, I don’t think anything is worth this before it has even started. It’s different if he’s 15, has got himself in the first-team, scored a few goals.”

When asked whether Arsenal would consider moving on Max Dowman if he had similar issues to Gabriel, he continued: “I think you have to and I think Mikel Arteta would do that, I think Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] would do that.

“It would be a shame but I think later on down the line, it would turn out to be the right decision.

“For JJ Gabriel, he’s not going to win Manchester United the league now so I’m telling you now, another wonderkid will come along.

“There will always be another superstar that comes through with the right attitude.

“Arsenal had Ethan Nwaneri and everyone was like, ‘Oh my goodness’, Myles Lewis-Skelly, there will always be another one.”

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“What [Arsenal would] 100 per cent do is…”

Bent has also revealed how he thinks Arsenal would go about signing Gabriel if the move was on the cards.

“What they’d 100 per cent do is their due diligence,” Bent responded.

“So say he was going to go to Arsenal, JJ Gabriel, Arsenal straightaway would go, ‘Hold on a second here’, because they would have played against Manchester United and seen how special he is.

“First thing they’d do is go, ‘Hold on a second, why is he going to be leaving?’, so they would call up Manchester United straightaway and go: ‘Alright, what’s the problem?’

“If Arsenal are thinking about taking him then Arsenal would call up Manchester United straightaway and ask what’s the problem.

“That happens all over the globe. It goes on even at first-team level: what’s he like as a character? Why is he leaving?”

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