Arsenal could now move on to other targets after talks with Sporting CP over a deal for Viktor Gyokeres hit an ‘impasse’, according to reports.

The Gunners have already sealed deals for Spain internationals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi from Chelsea and Real Sociedad respectively, while Christian Norgaard is expected to join from Brentford before the end of the week.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a striker too with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko at the top of their list for months.

The Gunners have now settled on Gyokeres, after Sesko became too expensive, but Arsenal and Sporting are struggling to agree a fee this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had brought a promising update on the deal over the weekend with Arsenal said to be ‘getting closer’ to landing Gyokeres.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Viktor Gyökeres after new round of talks in recent hours. Gyökeres will NOT return for training at Sporting as he’s fully focused on leaving the club; Arsenal are now advancing. Nothing done yet but discussions underway.’

READ: Mailbox: Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ‘look like prize w*nkers’ for playing Partey

The transfer expert added:’More on Viktor Gyökeres big news. Gyökeres has reached TOTAL agreement with Arsenal on contract terms and informed Sporting about his desire to join #AFC. No intention to discuss other options, only to proceed with Arsenal as soon as possible. Deal well underway.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed on Tuesday that Gyokeres is prepared to reduce his salary and is ‘doing everything in his power’ to get a deal to Arsenal over the line.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “The actual wage size is lower because Viktor Gyokeres now has reduced his wage demands and is prepared annually to reduce his salary by around €2 million.”

Jacobs added: “Gyokeres has almost said ‘I want Arsenal. I know that Sporting are going to ask for more money than perhaps Arsenal thought originally’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘open’ to using defender in Eze swap deal with Berta ‘determined’ to get transfer done

👉 Gyokeres ‘prepares’ for Arsenal transfer disaster but captains Final Piece of the Jigsaw XI

👉 Palace should be ‘genuinely astounded’ by Arsenal, Liverpool part-exchange offers for Eze and Guehi



“So he has reduced his wages a little bit, which means that this £200,000-a-week number or whatever it proves to be once they finalise the terms with all the bonuses and so on, but that total wage is saving Arsenal £1.5 million or €2 million.

“This means that even if they do have to pay a little bit more on the player, the overall cost of the deal might still be similar to what they were hoping or anticipating a few weeks ago.

“Gyokeres is doing everything in his power to try and get this Arsenal deal over the line. Now, we just have to wait for the club-to-club agreement, which could come sooner rather than later.”

But another report on Tuesday insisted that Gyokeres is ‘preparing for the worst’ if a transfer to Arsenal collapses with the Sweden international prepared to risk a loan move at the end of the window if a deal to the Gunners doesn’t go through.

And now Portuguese newspaper Record (via the Daily Mail) claims that Arsenal representatives have now ‘returned to London from Lisbon after failing to close the deal’ over the weekend.

Sporting CP are ‘believed to be standing firm on a fixed €70m’ despite claims that they could be willing to accept €65m plus another €15m in bonuses to take the deal to €80m.

Despite Gyokeres seemingly desperate to join, the report adds that Arsenal are ‘considering cutting their losses entirely unless there is a substantial change from the Sporting side, and are willing to move on after a second failed round of talks’.