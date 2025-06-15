Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are “very calm” despite Real Madrid being hopeful of snatching one of their thriving stars at the moment.

There have been a lot of positives at the Emirates in the past few seasons. Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League in each of the last three campaigns, and reached the Champions League semi-finals last term.

In the last season, they have seen the progression of young stars Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Both players have looked very at home in first-team football in their first seasons.

But it’s been suggested Arsenal are faced with danger from Real Madrid, who are “sniffing around” Lewis-Skelly, after it was reported talks over a new deal at the Emirates were not “going well.”

But transfer insider Romano has stated that the Gunners are in fact calm, as they believe the left-back will pen a new deal.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Behind the scenes, it’s important to mention one thing. First point, Real Madrid are always attentive to opportunities. This is Real Madrid’s style. It’s normal to be informed, but my information is that Arsenal are very calm, very relaxed, very confident and optimistic to get a new deal done for Lewis-Skelly.

“There is a conversation ongoing. The conversation involves people close to the player, the family of the player. Arsenal have a new director now, Andrea Berta, who arrived a few months ago.

“So a conversation that started before the January transfer window and then restarted with Andrea Berta as director, but going very well. So the talks are underway. Arsenal are very calm and relaxed.”

Lewis-Skelly currently earns a reported wage of under £10,000 per week. That is both one of the lowest totals in the Arsenal first team, and a very low figure for a player who played 39 senior games last season.

He will surely want to be paid in line with his role, as a starter in one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and should be given that sort of wage no matter that he is still a teenager.

If he does not pen a new deal, there’s no doubt Real will remain interested, as they have made a habit of signing players from big clubs at the end of their contracts in recent seasons, with Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold notable examples of late.

