Arsenal ‘very close’ to signing £49m top target as first summer transfer confirmed

Arsenal are now reportedly ‘very close’ to securing the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao as the Gunners confirmed their first transfer of the summer.

Reports have claimed that the Gunners are set for a “big” summer as new sporting director Andrea Berta works to bring in several new players to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, though while their rivals confirm signings and push to complete more transfers in this early transfer window, Arsenal are yet to get going.

Their supposed done deal for Martin Zubimendi is now in doubt, with Real Madrid pushing to hijack their £51m move for the Real Sociedad midfielder, and with striker target Viktor Gyokeres now reportedly ‘very keen’ on a move to Manchester United and RB Leipzig wanting a massive £92m for Benjamin Sesko, they’re now considering a less high-profile striker this summer.

A report has claimed that the Gunners have held ‘initial talks’ with Stuttgart ‘to gather information on Nick Woltemade’s availability’.

But the report states that the 23-year-old, who got 17 goals and two assists for Stuttgart last season, can also ‘count Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Everton among his suitors in England’, while there’s also said to be interest from Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Roma in the 6ft 5in striker.

Berta is also working on bringing in a new left winger to compete with Gabriel Martinelli, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes now claims they’re ‘very close to signing’ top target Williams.

Arteta wanted the club to sign the 22-year-old last summer after his standout performances for Spain at Euro 2024, but the winger opted to stay with his boyhood club for at least another season, despite Barcelona also being keen on landing him.

The report states that while Athletic ‘insist on their desire to keep him for at least one more year’, Arsenal’s interest ‘seriously complicates that aspiration’.

If the La Liga club do agree to his sale they have ‘no intention of negotiating an exit below his termination clause’, which stands at €58m [£49m].

It’s claimed that ‘today [Thursday] Arsenal have burst strongly into the bid for the player and have the advantage to close his signing’ ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid or other suitors.

The news comes as Arsenal announced their first transfer of the summer, though not in the direction Gunners fans will have been hoping for, with Nuno Tavares completing a permanent transfer to Lazio, who have taken up their £7m option to sign the left-back after his successful loan spell.

Arsenal said in a statement: ‘Nuno Tavares has moved to Serie A side Lazio on a permanent transfer. Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Nuno for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.’

Tavares made just 28 appearances for Arsenal after his move from Benfica in 2021, spending time on loan at Marseille and then Nottingham Forest before his move to the Serie A club.

It’s thought Lazio may look to instantly sell Tavares to make a quick profit despite his impressive eight assists in 23 appearances from left-back in a season hampered by injury.

That’s good news for Arsenal as it’s understood the Gunners have inserted a 25 per cent sell-on clause in his contract, which could reap reasonable reward given he’s valued by Transfermarkt at £21m.