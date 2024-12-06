Arsenal ‘very close to signing’ Barcelona starlet as Arteta ‘convinces family’ to move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has convinced the family of Barcelona starlet Arnau Pradas to move to England ahead of transfer, according to reports.

The Gunners bounced back from a run of four winless Premier League matches to defeat Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Manchester United in their last three league fixtures.

That has got them back on track a bit, although leaders Liverpool are seven points ahead of the Gunners and Chelsea, and Arteta will be hoping his side push on in the festive period as they look to close the gap on Arne Slot’s side.

Arsenal have six fixtures in all competitions until the January transfer window opens but it seems Arteta and the north London club are already planning for business.

Reports in Spain claim that Arsenal are ‘very close to signing’ Barcelona youngster Pradas after Arteta ‘convinces [his] family to swap’ Barcelona for north London.

Gunners boss Arteta ‘has personally contacted a pearl of La Masia to convince him not to renew his contract, and start a new adventure in London, where he promises that he will be in dynamic with the first team, and could be an important piece’.

Barcelona have been ‘working’ on a new contract for the young winger, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Catalan giants, but it seems that the La Liga side have ‘already lost the fight’.

Arsenal are ‘very close to being able to reach an agreement’ with Pradas after Arteta has ‘convinced with a very interesting and almost irresistible economic and sporting proposal.’

Pradas is ‘aware that it will be very difficult for him to play in the Barca first team in the short term’ and now ‘everything indicates that he will end up at the Emirates Stadium’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville reveals ‘controversial opinion’ about Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in Man Utd win

👉 Big Weekend: Everton v Liverpool, Tottenham, Amorim, Leno, Baggies v Blades, Serie A title fight

👉 Neville brands Arsenal genius as ‘the most annoying man in football’ after Man Utd win

Arsenal travel to London rivals Fulham on Sunday with former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson claiming that Arteta’s men will win at Craven Cottage.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “It all depends on what happens with Fulham tonight. If they beat Brighton, they will cause problems to Arsenal. But if they lose, they will be in trouble against the Gunners.

“Fulham are a decent team but I just think Arsenal are on an incredible run and it will be tough to stop them. Let’s not forget that Arsenal lost this fixture last season and that eventually led to them losing the Premier League title so they will be very careful.

“Liverpool also have the advantage of playing early this weekend and that puts pressure on Arsenal. You play first and if you get all three points, then it’s a different challenge for the teams chasing you. So this is still a really difficult game.

“Arsenal can definitely put pressure on Liverpool. If you look at the fixtures, Arsenal have had a really tough start. It’s almost been unkind to them! Now they will play some fixtures that are 100 percent winnable and if they manage to secure seven or eight victories on the trot, they will close that gap with Liverpool.

“I can’t help but admire what Arsenal have done with their set-pieces. They always look like they will score and it’s absolutely amazing. You watch other teams’ set-pieces and they swing it in but the goalkeeper comes out and catches it easily. Arsenal send in each corner with so much power and it gives the goalkeepers no chance, that strategy is working so well for them. Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal.”