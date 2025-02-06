A new report has revealed Arsenal’s ‘likeliest forward signing’ in the summer with head coach Mikel Arteta only interested in ‘top-level’ additions.

The Gunners did not make a single January signing as they missed out on landing a new striker to ease their forward issues.

Arsenal lodged a shock bid to sign Aston Villa standout Ollie Watkins, but this offer was swiftly rejected by their Premier League rivals.

Arteta‘s side failed to land an alternative, so his only fit centre-forward option is Kai Havertz after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury.

Arsenal were also interested in signing a striker in the summer as they pursued RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who ultimately opted to extend his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

READ: Five Arsenal players in need of an upgrade to win the Premier League (or anything at all)



Despite this, a summer transfer before next season is a big possibility as Sesko reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with RB Leipzig amid sustained interest from the Premier League.

It was suggested that the Gunners could bring forward a move for Sesko to January, but a report from The Independent claims the £60m-rated striker ‘would have cost an extra £50m’ in the winter ‘due to the potential impact on Leipzig’s Champions League pursuit’.

The report also claims ‘Arteta feels Arsenal are very close to his ideal as a team, having gone through four years of careful planning’. He was also ‘even more particular about signings in January than usual’ as he had no interest in bringing in ‘a body’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal are ‘a joke that has been running for over two decades’

👉 Eddie Howe ‘rubs salt’, Mikel Arteta ‘blunt’ as BAN is mooted

👉 Alexander Isak destroys William Saliba as Arsenal denied Carabao Cup and PL title by Man City cover-up

Arteta ‘wanted someone to enhance their attack’, but any addition had to ‘exactly fit into their long-term business plans’. The report also named Sesko their ‘likeliest forward signing’ in a breakdown of their approach heading into the summer.