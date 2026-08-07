Arsenal are said to be plotting a ‘very high offer’ for a superstar after learning that Vinicius Junior won’t be joining from Real Madrid.

The Gunners have tried and failed for multiple big-name attackers this summer. Morgan Rogers headed to Chelsea, Bradley Barcola looks set for Liverpool if he’s to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and Vinicius decided to remain at Madrid.

He’d flirted with the idea of an Arsenal transfer, apparently having been open to the switch, but ended transfer speculation by penning a six-year contract with Madrid.

Should the Premier League champions want an elite forward to join their ranks, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

Juventus account Matthijs Pog reports that Arsenal will soon present a ‘very high offer’ for Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz.

It comes a few weeks after Juventus told them he was not for sale, and the account goes on to suggest there’s no price in mind at Juve, as they don’t want to lose their big-name attacker.

What the value of Arsenal’s offer would be, then, is unknown, but options are running dry, and they’ll have to do something big if they want to improve their attack this summer.

Arsenal have multiple alternatives in sight

But Yildiz is not the only top player Arsenal could pursue between now and the end of the window, having identified a few players as potential recruits since learning Vinicius wouldn’t be joining.

Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye are among them, with insider Ben Jacobs stating the latter is becoming a concrete target.

He said: “I heard the other day that Iliman Ndiaye is a player that Arsenal really like. He’s rejected a contract proposal at Everton for now and Al Hilal are working on that deal, maybe they’ll pull it off, but Arsenal are one of the clubs that made an enquiry.”

Whether Everton will accept the exit to a Premier League rival remains to be seen, but Ndiaye has been clear of late that he’d like to test himself at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

He said: “You don’t know where football will take you next. As I’ve always said, I want to be the best player and to do that, you have to play at the top.

“I want to be playing at the top level. I want to be playing Champions League football.”

READ MORE: Arsenal choose dream target after Vinicius Junior blow as three leading alternatives named