Arsenal are interested in a star who could rival one of their key men

Arsenal are said to be ‘very interested’ in a Champions League starter who would give competition to one of the best players at the Emirates in recent seasons.

The Gunners have had their most successful season in a long time. They won the Premier League title for the first time since 2003/04 and then reached the final of the Champions League.

After a second-placed finish in the league and a spot in the semi-finals of the elite European competition last season, they went a step further in both, owing to the quality and resolve of their squad.

Some players have become absolutely central to the Gunners in recent seasons, and David Raya is certainly one of the most, winning the Premier League Golden Glove award three years in a row.

But according to Tutto Atalanta, Arsenal have another goalkeeper in their sights, as they’re said to be ‘very interested’ in Marco Carnesecchi, of Atalanta.

There is no suggestion that Raya would be replaced by the Italian, but were a Champions League goalkeeper to join the Gunners, he’d do so with the aim of becoming the No.1, given he’s already in a good spot.

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Indeed, Carnesecchi started all 10 of Atalanta’s games in the elite European competition, keeping three clean sheets, which came three games on the spin.

Those were three of 17 in all competitions this term, as the Italian had the sixth-most clean sheets in the Serie A this term, with 13.

It’s reported he’ll cost €40million (£34.7m) and Atalanta won’t accept a penny less. It is not clear whether Arsenal are open to paying that for the 25-year-old.

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Atalanta and Carnesecchi are both said to be aware of interest from the Gunners, but it remains to be seen whether a move will be made.

Arsenal’s second-choice keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is under contract until 2028, while Raya will remain for the same amount of time.

If the Atalanta stopper is to move to the Emirates, then, one of those may move on, and it’s almost certainly not going to be Raya.

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