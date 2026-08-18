Arsenal ‘very optimistic’ as Romano provides truth over Gyokeres to Barcelona claims

There have been “no negotiations” from Barcelona over a potential deal to sign Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners signed the Sweden international from Sporting CP last summer in a deal worth a reported £64m as Arsenal finally got a deal for a prolific striker over the line.

However, Gyokeres couldn’t replicate his goalscoring form from his time at Sporting in his first season at Arsenal, although he did manage 21 goals in 55 matches in all competitions.

His overall game was criticised by fans at times last season and there have been some rumours that Arsenal could entertain offers this summer.

And El Chiringuito revealed on Monday that Barcelona were set to make their move for Gyokeres in the ‘next few hours’ with the Catalan giants hoping to find out the conditions of a potential transfer.

However, Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that there are currently no talks between Barcelona, Gyokeres or Arsenal over a potential transfer.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There were many reports in Spain in the last 24 hours that Viktor Gyokeres might be the right man for Barcelona if they can’t get Julian Alvarez.

“There is no confirmation of any operation for Gyokeres starting. There is nothing really concrete ongoing, no conversations, no negotiations, no discussions.

“Then, should anything change, I will let you know. But at the moment, the feeling at Arsenal is that Viktor Gyokeres is going to stay, that Mikel Arteta is happy with Viktor Gyokeres. Arteta believes Arsenal need a player like Viktor Gyokeres in the squad for his skills.

“Last season, he was still scoring a lot of goals. And also, not just in terms of numbers, in terms of contribution, Arsenal are convinced that the second season in the Premier League is going to be different. So Arsenal are very optimistic about Gyokeres.

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“Then, if Barcelona arrive and the click happens, I will let you know, but that’s not the case for today. So at the moment, the situation of Viktor Gyokeres is absolutely, absolutely quiet.”

Do Arsenal need to replace Gyokeres?

Former Newcastle United and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given recently claimed that Arsenal need to replicate the quality signing of Bruno Guimaraes in forward positions.

Given told BoyleSports: “A signing like Bruno Guimaraes can give Arsenal the strength in depth they need to win multiple trophies.

“But I think they still need to strengthen their options up front with another striker as well.

“Viktor Gyokeres did okay last season but I still think when you want to win multiple trophies, you need somebody at the very top of the pitch who only needs one chance to score, not three or four chances a game.

“That’s the level Arsenal are at, at the minute. If there is an opportunity to bring in more quality up front, that’s part of the puzzle too.”

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