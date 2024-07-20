Bologna are still looking for more money to sell Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal this summer but not from the Gunners, according to reports.

The Serie A defender had an impressive first season for Bologna, making 33 appearances in all competitions and helping them qualify for the Champions League by finishing fifth in Serie A.

Calafiori moved to Bologna from Swiss side Basel last summer with a 50 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the agreement as he moved to Italy.

It was reported 12 days ago that a deal for Arsenal to sign Calafiori was expected ‘within 24-48 hours’ but Bologna are still yet to give the green light for the Gunners to seal the transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to ease fears from Arsenal fans that the deal could collapse by insisting that the Italy international – who impressed at Euro 2024 – is “obsessed” with the opportunity to play for the Premier League side.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal have the match point to sign Riccardo Calafiori, an agreement with the player, and I can guarantee that the player is obsessed with the opportunity to go to Arsenal.

“He really loves the idea, loves the project and loves the possibility to play under a top coach like Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior was offered to Bologna during talks for Calafiori, Romano added on X: “Bologna asked for Jakub Kiwior during talks with Arsenal for Riccardo Calafiori, but Polish defender’s currently not keen on the move. Calafiori keeps waiting for Arsenal. Kiwior can leave Arsenal on loan with mandatory buy clause, as reported in June.”

And now Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Calafiori is currently ‘in the fields of his agency’ preparing to return to pre-season later this month.

It is claimed that Bologna have reached a ‘viable agreement’ with Arsenal for his transfer but it is the issue of Basel’s 50 per cent sell-on clause that is holding up the transfer.

Sport Witness insist that Bologna are ‘trying to bully’ Basel to lower the percentage of the sell-on clause as the Serie A side look to land a bigger chunk of the fee from Arsenal.

Bologna have been ‘quite cocky’ throughout the process but the Swiss side are not proving ‘easy to manipulate’ and it could mean the Italians ask for more money from the Gunners if Basel fail to budge.

And Bologna ‘will only let him leave if their financial wishes are satisfied’ despite the centre-back having ‘already expressed’ his desire to leave for the Emirates Stadium.