Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has been criticised by Porto boss Vitor Bruno after the on-loan star was left out of the squad for a win over Boavista on Saturday.

The former Portugal Under-21 international signed for Arsenal from Porto for €40m in the summer of 2022 with a long-term contract agreed at the north London club.

However, Vieira only made five Premier League starts in his first two seasons at the Premier League club with the 24-year-old making 49 appearances in all competitions under Mikel Arteta, mostly from the bench.

And the Portuguese midfielder returned to Porto in the summer on loan from Arsenal with the Gunners hoping he can show some improved performances.

But that has not been the case with Vieira providing two goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Dragões this term in all competitions.

Vieira had started Porto’s last five matches but Bruno decided to leave him out of their squad altogether on Saturday as they beat Boavista 4-0.

Bruno admitted after the match that he had an issue with Vieira unrelated to his recent performances, he said: “I have to make decisions, pay close attention to the players’ performance and how they view their day-to-day activities.

“Fabio is very talented but talent has to be based on a series of pre-conditions. And when one or two of them end up falling apart, it makes everything more difficult.

“He has immense potential and I have a large squad that offers me guarantees, I cannot give up on certain principles that are mine.

“I don’t need to pass on any message. Fabio knows me well and we are counting on him. He will be available to play again next week. So it is a question of making decisions.”

And now speculation is rife that his omission from the squad could be in preparation for Arsenal recalling the midfielder from his loan spell at Porto.

When asked if Vieira will remain at Porto for the remainder of the season, Bruno added: “Of course.

“I’ll repeat what I said in the flash interview… for us, talent has to be based on foundations that cannot abandon the condition of an athlete and, when that is lacking, I have to make decisions.

“Fabio has a lot of talent and will be available next week. I have a large squad that offers guarantees and, even if I didn’t, there are assumptions that I cannot give up. He knows that and we are here for him.”