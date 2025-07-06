Viktor Gyokeres ‘on his way to Arsenal’ with fee ‘agreed’ as ‘large Gunners delegation break deadlock’

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres celebrating after winning the final of the of the Portuguese Cup.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres will move to Arsenal this summer after the two clubs made a big transfer breakthrough, according to reports.

The Gunners are concentrating on their efforts to sign a new centre-forward after sealing summer transfer deals for Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pundits, former players and supporters have urged Arsenal over the last couple of years to bring in a top-class striker to help take Mikel Arteta’s side to the next level.

And it seems as though they will finally do that this summer with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko both heavily linked to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that Gyokeres had reached a ‘total agreement’ over a deal to sign for Arsenal with a deal ‘now advancing.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Viktor Gyökeres after new round of talks in recent hours. Gyökeres will NOT return for training at Sporting as he’s fully focused on leaving the club; Arsenal are now advancing. Nothing done yet but discussions underway.’

The transfer expert added: ‘More on Viktor Gyökeres big news. Gyökeres has reached TOTAL agreement with Arsenal on contract terms and informed Sporting about his desire to join #AFC. No intention to discuss other options, only to proceed with Arsenal as soon as possible. Deal well underway.’

But CNN Portugal went one better later on Sunday by claiming that ‘the agreement will be closed’ between Arsenal and Sporting CP as a fee has been ‘agreed’.

Gyokeres ‘will no longer’ play for Sporting and the Sweden international ‘will join Arsenal next season in a transfer that is expected to be for a fixed fee of 65 million euros and that could reach 80 million through other objectives.’

CNN Portugal say Gyokeres is ‘on his way to’ Arsenal and it is understood that a ‘large delegation’ from the Gunners arrived for talks on Friday afternoon and managed to ‘break the deadlock with Sporting’.

The report adds: ‘Regarding the deal, at this time, what is known is that Sporting will receive a fixed amount that should be around 65 million euros. That said, there will also be a variable amount that could be between 10 and 15 million euros.

‘Of the variable amount, there are 5 million euros that will, in theory, be easier to achieve: they depend on the number of games that the Swede will play wearing the Arsenal shirt.’

The ‘more difficult objectives’ include Gyokeres winning the Ballon d’Or or Arsenal lifting the Champions League during the Swede’s time at the north London club.