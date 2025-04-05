Viktor Gyokeres stance on Arsenal transfer as Man Utd target has asking price slashed

Viktor Gyokeres’ summer transfer preference has been revealed amid interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Gunners look likely to fall short of their goals once again this season with Arteta’s side set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.

Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table with only a huge collapse from the Reds, who have only lost one match all campaign, allowing the Gunners a chance.

Arsenal are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but not many neutrals are giving them a chance of progression, especially as they don’t currently have a senior centre-forward.

Despite potentially not reaching the heights they had hoped, Arteta looks set to go again next season with new sporting director Berta helping to support him in the summer transfer window.

Sporting CP striker Gyokeres seems top of their list of summer striker arrivals and The Sun claims that the Sweden international is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Arsenal over Man Utd or elsewhere.

The Sun reveal:

'Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah FC – where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is plying his trade these days – are ready to ruffle a few feathers in the battle for Gyokeres' signature. 'Sporting will want the biggest up-front fee they can get – instead of several low-fee instalments – and Al Qadsiah are capable of offering just that, even if it means going above and beyond Gyokeres' current value. 'That is bad news for Arsenal and Man Utd, who were hoping to get a clean run at Gyokeres, yet may be forced to pay more than they would have initially planned.