Viktor Gyokeres stance on Arsenal transfer as Man Utd target has asking price slashed
Viktor Gyokeres’ summer transfer preference has been revealed amid interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and Saudi Arabia, according to reports.
The Gunners look likely to fall short of their goals once again this season with Arteta’s side set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.
Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table with only a huge collapse from the Reds, who have only lost one match all campaign, allowing the Gunners a chance.
Arsenal are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but not many neutrals are giving them a chance of progression, especially as they don’t currently have a senior centre-forward.
Despite potentially not reaching the heights they had hoped, Arteta looks set to go again next season with new sporting director Berta helping to support him in the summer transfer window.
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres seems top of their list of summer striker arrivals and The Sun claims that the Sweden international is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Arsenal over Man Utd or elsewhere.
The Sun reveal:
‘Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah FC – where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is plying his trade these days – are ready to ruffle a few feathers in the battle for Gyokeres’ signature.
‘Sporting will want the biggest up-front fee they can get – instead of several low-fee instalments – and Al Qadsiah are capable of offering just that, even if it means going above and beyond Gyokeres’ current value.
‘Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka in heated confrontation with Bayer Leverkusen ultras after humiliating defeat
‘That is bad news for Arsenal and Man Utd, who were hoping to get a clean run at Gyokeres, yet may be forced to pay more than they would have initially planned.
‘Both clubs believe they are perfectly positioned to convince the Swedish superstar.
MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Victor Osimhen ‘set’ on ‘favoured’ summer transfer amid Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd interest
👉 Arsenal ‘influential figures’ in ‘disagreement’ with Andrea Berta over ‘unconvincing’ £62.5m PL star
👉 ‘He will be the first to go’ – Bent reveals first Arsenal player new sporting director Berta will sell
‘Gyokeres is believed to be leaning more towards the Gunners given their current form of competing for the Prem title and the Champions League, as well as boss Mikel Arteta’s record of improving players in the toughest division in world football.
‘New sporting director Berta is also a huge fan of the player. The Italian’s first task in his new role will be to get a big deal over the line quickly to prove his worth to the Arsenal board and the fans.
‘However, Gyokeres still has a soft spot for Ruben Amorim – his old boss at Sporting – and could be swayed regardless of United enduring one of the worst seasons in their history.
‘Yet with the sort of eye-watering money Saudi teams can lob into the mix, Arteta and Amorim should be wary of putting all their eggs in one Gyokeres-shaped basket.’
The report also claims that Sporting have slashed the asking price for Gyokeres and will now accept offers in ‘between £55m and £70m’.