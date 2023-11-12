Vincent Kompany reveals what Arsenal are the ‘best team’ in the Premier League at

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany thinks Arsenal are the “best team on set plays” in the Premier League after the Gunners beat the Clarets 3-1 on Saturday.

Fabio Vieira was sent off late on for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill, who had earlier cancelled out a brave Leandro Trossard opener.

But Arsenal had already secured the points by the time Vieira was dismissed, William Saliba heading them back in front before Oleksandr Zinchenko secured the points with an acrobatic volley.

The victory puts Arsenal level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of the champions’ fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.

And Burnley boss Kompany praised Mikel Arteta’s side’s worth ethic in a post-match interview, he said: “Take nothing away, we played a fantastic side. The way Mikel has the team working is outstanding.

“For putting in the performance we did, we’re relying on other factors like luck or individual moments but on the two set plays that wasn’t the case.”

Kompany also praised Arsenal’s ability from set pieces, he added: “Even against a top side, I think it’s something that will make us even sharper, even more aware of the threat of the level of this league. I have to give credit to Arsenal as well, it’s not a coincidence.

“These teams that have high possession and play around your box, they create set pieces because of it, dangerous set plays too.

“You have to deal with them but it’s one of the best teams in the league at doing that. Let’s not forget they are the best team on set plays, I think.

“They keep testing you. If it’s not through the middle or through the shots they have on target, it’s through set plays.

“The best will test you in every way and for us it’s just a reminder of staying sharp and alive on everything.”

Arsenal’s second goal came only three minutes after Burnley took the lead and Arteta felt the timing of the goal was crucial.

Arteta said: “The timing was crucial because the fear today was after 60, 65 minutes (if) we have to change the game, with the options that we had, especially with the injuries that we have, it was going to be more complicated to restore the energy level and find all the solutions, so the timing was very important for us to win the game.”