Vinicius Junior’s agent reveals how close ‘aggressive’ Arsenal came to signing Real Madrid star

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was targeted by Arsenal in the summer.

Vinicius Junior’s agent has explained how Arsenal “rolled out the red carpet” in their bid to sign his client from Real Madrid in the summer.

The Gunners made a strong play for the Brazilian international when it became clear that he was considering his future at the Bernabeu as contract talks stalled.

Vinicius would have been out of contract at the end of this season and with Los Blancos desperate not to lose him for nothing, the winger was told to either sign a new deal or leave the club.

In the end he penned an extension worth a whopping £480,000 per week until 2032, but Vinicius’ agent, president of Roc Nation Sports International Michael Yormark, has confirmed that his client “seriously considered” a move to Arsenal.

Yormark told SportsBoom: “You saw the news; Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive.

“But Vini’s heart is in Madrid, that’s where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he is, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his career.

“I don’t think there was ever a question.

“Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean of course.

“When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

“But he’s where he wants to be and we’re happy, he’s there.

“It’s not often that an athlete gets to start their professional journey at one team, and end it there as well.

“He started his journey at 18, he’s 26 now. He’s already won so many trophies. To be at one club, the best club in the world, for your entire career, that would be very special.”

Grant Veitch, a director at Roc Nation Sports International, added: “There were other opportunities that arose [for Vinicius to leave in the summer].

“But I think the level of comfort he has, and him already being a star at Real Madrid, it kept him there, and he wanted to stay.

“You can branch out, but I think the comfort level of him being there since such a young age and wanting to build up his reputation and wanting to continue that and win more titles with Real Madrid, that’s the main reason he’s stayed.”

Mourinho would have left

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Vinicius, who is currently serving a four-game ban for pulling an opponent’s hair, and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has said he would have left the club int he summer if he was in Vinicius’ shoes.

“If I were (Vinicius), in his place, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he told the media ahead of Madrid’s LaLiga clash against Sevilla.

“Last summer I would have forced my exit to a league, to a country, to clubs and stadiums where they’d respect him.

“But because he’s a Madrid fan, he has love for the club and the city, he believes things can always improve, he renewed, and he’ll keep that smile.

“I think there’s nothing or no-one that can take that away, that joy for living and working. He’s a great boy.”