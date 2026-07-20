There’s collective glee across medialand at Argentina’s pathetic efforts in the World Cup final, but that leaves fairly slim pickings for poor old Mediawatch. We’re the real victim here.

Luckily, there is a clear swing back towards transfer guff and, inevitably, one outlet that still manages to push its luck with Argentina’s dirty tactics despite their dirty tactics being very dirty indeed.

We also hope the Daily Star have recovered from the shock of hearing a very rude word on the telly. They are such sensitive souls there.

Vin numbers

With the World Cup now done, the football media world turns squarely back to its primary role. Insane transfer bullsh*t.

And football.london are not f*cking about. You cannot deny this is an attention-grabbing headline.

Vinicius Jr tops list of three Arsenal transfer alternatives after Morgan Rogers blow

We can’t disagree with Tom Canton that this would mean ‘missing out on Rogers will be forgotten instantaneously’ but it is also very obviously just a fantasy, and that feels like it’s worth noting.

There is, and this will shock you, absolutely no evidence here that Vinicius Jr tops any list of Arsenal transfer targets other than one that – until perhaps unwisely being committed to print – existed only in Canton’s head. The other two names on this very real and important list are Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande, just for an idea of what kind of copium we’re dealing with here.

On the subject of Vini, Canton writes:

This is the very special and wildly unrealistic option… or is it?

Yes. Yes it is.

If the Brazilian is not signing a new deal, Los Blancos will surely want to cash in before he leaves on a free next summer. Arsenal need to be one of the clubs in the conversation and in the end, missing out on Rogers will be forgotten instantaneously.

This is nothing more nor less than a personal wishlist. That’s absolutely fine and basically harmless, but, as ever, it sits under a headline that suggests it’s rather more than a blog from a fan with a laptop.

Like for like

More Arsenal transfer news courtesy of the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal eye shock transfer for England World Cup hero after Morgan Rogers snub

That would be John Stones, then. As a cost-effective vastly-experienced, available-on-a-free short-term option to tide them over while William Saliba gets back to fitness, it makes a lot of sense. It is not remotely connected to Morgan Rogers and his snub.

Three is the magic number

We consider Mirror man Ryan Taylor pretty much blameless here for his piece recounting Argentina’s myriad atrocities from the World Cup final.

Apart from falling into the familiar football writer’s trap into which we have all tumbled at one time or other during this tournament – through years of muscle memory, typing ‘Atalanta’ when for these specific few weeks only it was most likely ‘Atlanta’ you were looking for – he’s done a fine job of capturing all the various disgraces.

Our issue lies almost solely with the headline.

TIME FOR ACTION! ‘FIFA need to throw the book at Argentina as three disgraceful incidents mar World Cup final and sour Messi’s farewell.

Because we really are not at all sure which specific three of the assorted disgraceful incidents they mean.

Especially as elsewhere the Mirror have this magnificently exhaustive piece of work:

Full list of Argentina’s 27 dirty tricks in World Cup final as they ruin greatest match

It’s a superb effort, but, much as we’re here for any and all Argentina abuse at this time, perhaps does go a bit far. When you’ve got so very many actual atrocities to pick through, we’re not sure you need to include ‘Cristian Romero ushers Baena out of play and then stares him down’ or ‘Lionel Messi runs straight into Laporte, knowing exactly what he’s doing and drawing a late free-kick in a dangerous area’. These are your common or garden dark arts. and fall short of the dirty tricks threshold.

Especially when the post-match scenes are rattled through in a couple of sentences.

Spain win the World Cup and Argentina are disgraced in the ensuing celebrations. Paredes is sent off for throwing punches and grappling with Spanish substitute Gavi.

Probably a bit more significant than Romero looking at someone funny.

X factor

One of our very favourite things in the world is the curious moral compass of the tabloid press in this country.

They think nothing of trawling a woman’s social media to find pictures they can use to confect a ‘story’, but still, even now in big 2026, have a fit of the vapours about even the most minor of swears.

Look at the Daily Star of all papers coming over all Victorian about Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney ‘goes two-footed’ in X-rated verdict on World Cup half-time show

X-rated? He said ‘crap’ once, lads. Not sure that’s even PG-rated.

Caption of the year

Just a magnificently on-brand piece of work all round from The Grauniad to have such a brilliant caption with a glaring literal in it.

The Guardian wins the caption of the year competition 🙂 #worldcup pic.twitter.com/YzdN9WLZzV — William Merrin (@william_merrin) July 19, 2026

Never change.