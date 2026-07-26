Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Vinicius Junior, with the Real Madrid winger’s “priority” being to stay at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a journalist.

On July 25, The Athletic broke the news that Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

With Vinicius Junior out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027 and Arsenal looking for a specialist left-winger, the Premier League giants have internally approved a move for the Brazilian star.

According to Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication, Madrid plan to hold further talks with Vinicius Junior over a new deal.

If Los Blancos are unable to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old, then Real Madrid president Florentino Perez plans to sell him this summer for €160million (£136.6m, $182m).

While Arsenal will be encouraged to learn that Madrid are at least contemplating selling the winger, the Premier League champions will be disappointed to know that Vinicius Junior’s main objective is to extend his contract with Los Blancos.

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‘Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid’

Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, who has 25,000 followers on X, has reported that Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Madrid, despite interest from Arsenal.

The journalist wrote on X at 9:38am on July 26: “Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“This is what his entourage is conveying, assuring that his priority remains unchanged: the renewal.

“Regarding Arsenal, the English club privately confirms its interest in the Brazilian, but sources close to the player also state that, to date, no one has gotten in touch with them.

“But is a renewal possible?

“The reality is that at Real Madrid, all scenarios have already been laid out on the table.

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“The renewal remains just as distant as it has for months, and in Valdebebas, there is no intention to improve the offer.

“In fact, the club conveyed to Vinicius’s agents that while the priority was to renew him, in case he wanted to leave, they were open to reaching an agreement for his sale, given that there is an increasingly real risk of him leaving for free in 2027.

“Vinicius will return to Madrid at the end of the week with his future hotter than ever and the countdown officially underway.

“At the club, some believe there is no longer any way to avoid him entering that dreaded final year of his contract, although they do not rule out a renewal sometime during the 2026/27 season.”

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