Arsenal target Vinicius Junior has told his friends that he wants to sort his future this summer so that he doesn’t leave Real Madrid on a free transfer next year, according to reports.

The Gunners sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas earlier this month as they look to improve their attacking options in the summer transfer market.

Arsenal had been targeting a move to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers before Chelsea swooped in and paid £117m to sign the England international.

The Gunners weren’t willing to pay that amount for Rogers and have now made Vinicius Junior one of their top targets, as first revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Athletic‘s James McNicholas has now revealed that the Vinicius Junior transfer ‘has been approved at all levels of the club’ and Arsenal ‘believe they are well-positioned to capitalise’ if he can’t agree a new deal at Real Madrid.

McNicholas wrote: ‘Arsenal have been searching for a player who can add a new dimension to the left side of their attack, and are now exploring an ambitious deal to sign Vinicius Junior.

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‘The 26-year-old Brazilian has entered the last 12 months of his contract at Real Madrid. Thus far, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations between club and player over a new one.

‘Madrid would be concerned about the prospect of losing such a valuable player for free in a year’s time, especially as he would be due a significant loyalty bonus next season. Therein lies the opportunity for Arsenal: if Madrid and Vinicius Jr cannot agree terms, the north Londoners believe they are well-positioned to capitalise.

‘The idea of pursuing the 54-time Brazil international has been approved at all levels of the club. Arsenal recognise it will be very difficult for them to pull this signing off, but are positioning to go for it.’

What Vinicius Junior is telling friends about potential move

Editor-in-chief of AS, Tomas Roncero, insists that Vinicius Junior has confided in friends that he wants to pay back the ‘gamble’ Real Madrid took on him by making sure he doesn’t leave on a free transfer next summer.

Roncero told Cadena SER’s El Larguero programme: “In recent weeks, he’s been saying to those around him that he doesn’t want to leave without Real Madrid receiving a single euro: ‘I can’t leave Madrid for free because Madrid took me in when I was 18, from a humble family, with a difficult social and personal situation, and they believed in me.’

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“They paid €45m euros when it was just a gamble, a promise, nothing more, ‘Madrid has given me everything, I can’t leave without leaving a single euro in the bank’, I’m saying what he’s telling his friends.”

It is not clear yet whether that is good news for Arsenal or not but Roncero added: “Maybe his agents are more calculating when it comes to negotiations.

“But that’s what Vinicius is saying, that he can’t leave Madrid for free.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Arsenal ‘are preparing a first official offer’ for Vinicius Junior, while Real Madrid have now submitted a ‘counter-offer’ for a new contract.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Real Madrid have now sent a counter-offer to Vinicius Jr. and his camp to extend his contract. Real are hoping to reach an agreement after months of negotiations. The club are aware of Arsenal’s interest. Arsenal are preparing a first official offer and are willing to submit it. Vinicius Jr.’s camp have been informed.’

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